    8-Year-Old Girl Has A 3-Pound Hairball In Stomach!

    By

    Little habits in our daily lives do have an impact on our health and lifestyle.

    Chewing of nails or eating your hair when you are stressed can be harmful in the long run and these habits need to be stopped for your well-being.

    8 Year Old Girl Has Been Chewing Hair

    Here is one such case where it was discovered that a young girl had been chewing her hair so much so that it had turned into a huge hairball in her stomach!

    Check out the bizarre details of the case.

    Array

    She Has Been Eating Her Hair Since She Was 2!

    Feifei is an 8-year-old girl hailing from Guangdong, Southern China. According to reports, the girl had been pulling her hair out and eating it since she was just 2 years old.

    Array

    Her Mum Stopped Her From Chewing Her Hair

    It is reported that the girl's mother had stopped the girl's habit at the beginning of the year. Within a month, the mum noticed that her daughter started falling ill. She fell ill for a week with symptoms of vomiting and severe stomach ache.

    Array

    The Doctors Examined Her

    The doctors performed a gastric lavage on her. This procedure was done to empty the contents of her stomach, but doctors were shocked to find that the girl had a huge ball of hair stuck in her stomach.

    Array

    She Was Operated Immediately

    She Was Operated Immediately

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 18:01 [IST]
