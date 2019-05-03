ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Poor Rabbits Died Due To Cracker Celebrations

    By

    Dying out of fear can be for real and this case will make you realise it.

    This is a case of a man named Cai Nan who had decided to celebrate the renovation of his home in China's Jiangsu Province. The man wanted to celebrate it with a bang.

    Cracker

    Hence he decided to party by making the workers set up dozens of firecrackers on the roof of his house. The celebrations with the firework lasted for a period of 3 to 4 minutes.

    Little did the man know that the loud bang during the celebrations would affect the rabbits in his neighbour's farm.

    The neighbour complained that over 10,000 young rabbits died due to the loud noise. He further added that another 15,000 females suffered spontaneous abortions during the celebrations.

    Cracker

    The man had to apparently pay thousands of dollars in compensation after his firecracker celebrations had killed over 10,000 of his neighbour's rabbits.

    What do you think of this case? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories viral news
    Story first published: Friday, May 3, 2019, 14:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 3, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue