Poor Rabbits Died Due To Cracker Celebrations

Dying out of fear can be for real and this case will make you realise it.

This is a case of a man named Cai Nan who had decided to celebrate the renovation of his home in China's Jiangsu Province. The man wanted to celebrate it with a bang.

Hence he decided to party by making the workers set up dozens of firecrackers on the roof of his house. The celebrations with the firework lasted for a period of 3 to 4 minutes.

Little did the man know that the loud bang during the celebrations would affect the rabbits in his neighbour's farm.

The neighbour complained that over 10,000 young rabbits died due to the loud noise. He further added that another 15,000 females suffered spontaneous abortions during the celebrations.

The man had to apparently pay thousands of dollars in compensation after his firecracker celebrations had killed over 10,000 of his neighbour's rabbits.

