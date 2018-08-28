Subscribe to Boldsky
She Had A Baby With Her Gay Best Friend Using £3 Syringe

A woman and her gay best friend had a baby after she got pregnant using the 'turkey baster method.' The couple made a pact to become parents on a drunken night out.

This read will surely make you grab tissues as this unique couple is now proud parents of a beautiful girl.

Check out the story on how they decided to become parents, and they found ways in which they could get pregnant as they were best friends first and both had agreed that they didn't want to have sex.

The couple bought a £3 syringe online and tried the 'turkey baster method'. This was done after they researched on the artificial insemination method as they had decided to take a DIY approach.

The couple injected Ali's sperm into Kerry's vagina using the plastic syringe and a box, which is also known as the 'turkey baster method', where the sperms are put directly into the vagina.

After the fourth attempt, the friends realised that Kerry was pregnant. However, tragedy struck when she was 19 weeks pregnant. The baby was stillborn, and they lost the child.

However, this did not stop them from trying again, and when they worked for the fourth time, she realised that she got pregnant in the first shot and after nine months the couple were blessed with a beautiful baby girl.

