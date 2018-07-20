Funny Video Of Thief Breaking His Leg While Trying To Break In

There are lessons that we all learn instantly in our lives, and this video is a clear example of that! It is a video of a thief trying to break a gate, and the entrance seemed to give away and fall on his foot suddenly!

The entire episode was caught on CCTV footage as a thief was seen struggling to break into a house. The video that recently emerged was shot in Ho Chi Minh, southern Vietnam.

In the video, the thief is seen trying to open the front gate of a house when the entrance suddenly collapses on him. As a result, the thief is seen breaking his leg and yet he tries to manage and stand up and run away using his crowbar as a walking stick. It is reported that the residents were not present in the house at the time of the incident.

In this jaw-dropping video, it is seen how the sneaky thief is trying to break the gate and find a way in. Once he has tested the gate for a few seconds, he stands up and pulls it. Suddenly, the large metal gate crashes down on top of the home invader, and he ends up on the floor.

His leg can be seen sandwiched between the gate doors as it smashes down to the level. The man's leg seems to be visibly severely damaged after the gate crushed it. While the residents do not appear to be at home, their dog rushes over and barks at the crook.

