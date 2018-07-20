Crazy Video Of Hairless Chimpanzees Fighting

Male chimpanzees are known for their dominant behaviour. If you haven't stumbled upon harsh mammal dominance, make sure you stick around for a moment to witness the action as self-confident males craving for attention try to claim dominance. It's all for recognition!

These are the muscular, hairless chimpanzees from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England. Jambo and Mongo are a father and son duo who are both suffering from hereditary alopecia, which is the general medical term for hair loss. When chimps look like they are fighting, it's called displaying. It's about intimidating the opponent with lots of uproar and bluster

Imagine yourself watching a chimpanzee charge at you pounding on his chest; for sure this would be a scary experience!

Here, in this video, you can watch how these huge hairless chimpanzees engage in a fierce game of chase in their enclosure in the zoo. This is typical behaviour. It is just what chimpanzees do. They exude that dominance and they want to show that any way they can while making a lot of noise and fuss about it.

The pounding of chests and the angry charging make chimpanzees seem pretty scary to be around! Now, imagine dealing with a dozen raging mammals all at once. Scary, right?

In this footage we see over a dozen chimpanzees engaging in a fierce game of chase as if they were playing tag together. Showing the others who is in charge, a hairless male chimpanzee can be seen painting the town red, claiming dominance over this game of chase.

Watch the video as he charges straight to the other mates with such incredible force that we think he's going to lose it. We bet he is the one causing this whole chaos at the zoo encounter. Next time, we hope he learns how to hold his horses, and exercise his dominance elsewhere, and not disturb his mates at the zoo.

This is not the first time that chimpanzees from the Twycross Zoo in Atherstone, England, caused a tense scene. In another video we see a dominant chimpanzee showing everybody that he's the boss. He charges through his enclosure, walking like a human and then hurling food at the visitors. You can hear the loud bang against the window!

Another hilarious footage has emerged of an over-confident male gorilla exercising dominance in his zoo enclosure. However, his heroic act was tainted with an epic slip up. Who would have known that even a silverback gorilla can slip? He slipped so much that he did the splits! Adorable!

Imagine going to the zoo to visit all those exotic animals, only to witness the rare sight of chimpanzees engaging in a fierce game of tag. Footage shows over a dozen aggressive chimpanzees furiously raging in their zoo enclosure, painting the town red with their extra dose of adrenaline.

Watch as these chimpanzees engage in a fierce fight over dominance in their cage. You sure wouldn't want to get in their way as they try to settle the feud! The massive mammals are clearly showing visitors their impressive strength as they try to prove who's the alpha male!

Unlike this intense video of raging chimpanzees, this heartwarming footage shows the emotional moment when two hairless chimpanzees share their love and affection for each other, acting like lovers do in a way you would never expect it!

Jambo from the Twycross Zoo in England is completely relaxed in his new enclosure called Eden. He seemed entirely in love and besotted with his female mate. He is caressing her foot gently, while she is playing hard to get away and keeps pulling away.

Just like humans, you can see her later putting her hands around his neck in a loving gesture. Then she starts to kiss his bald head gently. The next bit is just fantastic as Jambo pulls away and stretches out his lips towards her.

She then gently bites his lips and pulls on it. She continues to investigate his teeth for a few seconds before biting his lip again. He then continues with a French kiss, sticking out his tongue. He even closes his eyes for a second to enjoy the intimate moment! Afterwards, he gently bites her brows. You can easily see how animal love doesn't differ much from our own.

Even an alpha male that shows everybody who the boss is by intimidating the opponent with lots of noise and bluster, can be very gentle. An amazing animal couple. Moreover, for Jambo, it shows that being a bit different doesn't stop you from doing anything, from becoming the boss to a gentle lover.

The question on your mind is, why is Jambo hairless? People also call him the 'naked chimp'. Some people think they shaved him or that he is ill. The truth is, the ape has alopecia, a medical term for hair loss and he had it since adolescence. He is now 35 years old, and with his hair gone, you can see how powerfully muscular he is.

Being a hairless chimpanzee hasn't stopped him from doing anything, rather the opposite, as he's the alpha male and rules his habitat!

