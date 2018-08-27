Chilling Footage Of Girl Who Was 'Possessed' By Spirit Of Late Brother

This video is not for the weak-hearted people as it shows the chilling moment when a teenage girl claimed that she was possessed by the spirit of her brother who was murdered.

The 16-year-old teenager named Abigail Magtalas suddenly started trembling on an evening after her brother, Marvin who was 19 years old, was killed in Nueva Ecija, Philippines three months ago.

Apparently, the girl in the video had claimed that her dead brother was speaking through her. She revealed how he was 'tortured' before he was allegedly murdered.

The girl claims that her brother possessed her to reveal unknown details about his death.

Abigail in the video clip revealed: ''They tortured me, they beat me and shot me seven times. They were gangsters. Listen to me, I was murdered.''

Abigail could be seen crying uncontrollably in the chilling video as she was seen lying in bed while being able to recount details of the shooting.

She was further seen narrating how her brother begged his captors for life.

In the video clip, she also told: ''I was begging them not to kill me. I told them just to put me in jail."

But the authorities reveal that Marvin had been with two alleged drug dealers when he was apparently killed in a gunfight with the anti-drugs operatives.

The authenticity of the fact about the girl being indeed possessed or not is something that cannot be clarified as few believe that the girl was extremely close to her brother and was having an emotional breakdown while few have mixed emotions.

Hence, we let you decide to think about what would have actually happened to her.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.