The Most Weird Temples Found In India

We live in a country where we can find different religious practices and also different religions. There are so many Goddess, Deities, Lords, and Gods that people tend to follow and believe in.

With so many Gods that people follow, there are so many temples as well. From having temples in every corner of the street to the ancient temples that have a rich history, a lot can differentiate each temple from the other.

Here, in this article, we bring you the list of the strange temples that exist in India. These temples that are listed here have some of the most unusual stories and history of their own kind.

Chinese Kali Temple

This is a unique temple in Tangra, Kolkata. During the time of the puja, devotees offer noodles, chopsuey, rice, and vegetables to the idol Maa Kali. Apparently, this temple is at Tangra - a small Chinatown which is situated in the heart of Kolkata and since a large number of the Chinese population lives here, they are believed to have named the temple as the Chinese-Kali Temple, since even the Chinese people worship this goddess.

The Ravana Temple

This is a unique temple in Ravangram, Vidisha. Here, the people of this place worship Ravana which is ideally an ancient 10-feet idol of Ravana that seems to be in a reclining position. There are many devotees from across the country that visit this famous temple to worship him. This temple is unique because in Hindu mythology "Ravana" is believed to be a demon who kidnapped Devi Sita and yet the people of this town seem to worship him.

Karni Mata Temple

This is a temple in Rajasthan and it is popularly known as the Rat temple. It is dedicated to Goddess Karni who is believed to be an incarnation of Maa Durga. It is reported that the temple houses almost 20,000 rats, which are religiously fed and worshipped by the devotees.

The Kali Singh Temple

This is a temple in Muzaffarnagar District, Uttar Pradesh. This temple is unique in its own way, as it is dedicated to cattle. There are thousands of devotees who seem to visit this unusual temple. There are various offerings that people spend on the animals apart from offering milk.

Brahma Temple

This temple is based in Pushkar, Rajasthan. This temple is important and unique because Aurangzeb is known to have destroyed most of the temple. This temple is dedicated to Lord Brahma and is made up of marbles and is engraved with silver coins.

The Kaal Bhairav Nath Temple

This temple is in Ujjain. It is dedicated to Lord Kaal Bhairav Nath. This temple is one of the most unusual temples. The deity is believed to guzzle wine every day and this is the main offering practiced here. The temple is said to have been built by the Marathas.

