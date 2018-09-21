This Heartbreaking Photo Raised A Fund Of 5 Million In Two Days!

A picture of a young boy crying next to the body of his father led to thousands of them being teary eyed. This picture also collected a whooping 5 million in just about 2 days' time when it was posted on the social media sites by one of the users.

The picture went viral and the world became aware of the heart touching image of the boy touching his dead son's cheek is believed to have moved the netizens.

Here is the entire story of how a single picture raised 5 Million in just a span of two days!