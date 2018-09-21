This Heartbreaking Photo Raised A Fund Of 5 Million In Two Days!

A picture of a young boy crying next to the body of his father led to thousands of them being teary eyed. This picture also collected a whooping 5 million in just about 2 days' time when it was posted on the social media sites by one of the users.
The picture went viral and the world became aware of the heart touching image of the boy touching his dead son's cheek is believed to have moved the netizens.
Here is the entire story of how a single picture raised 5 Million in just a span of two days!
About The Cleaner Who Lost His Life
Anil was a 37-year-old sewer cleaner who was based in Delhi. He fell to his death in a 6-metre-deep sewer and died of asphyxiation when the rope used to lower him ended up getting snapped, and he lost his life while cleaning a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sewer.
The Man Had Lost A Child Just A Week Back!
According to reports, Anil who was a father of three had just lost his four-month-old child due to pneumonia a week ago before his death.
He Hails From A Poor Family
The family did not have anybody to mourn the death with. The saddest fact was that the family members did not even have the money to pay for the last rites of the deceased.
The boy walked up to his father's body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said 'papa' & began sobbing.— Shiv Sunny (@shivsunny) September 17, 2018
The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. Family did not have money even for cremating him. pic.twitter.com/4nOWD9Aial
The Picture Went Viral
When a reporter shared the picture of the 11-year-old child crying at his dead father's body, it moved many citizens. Also, his post read: "The boy walked up to his father's body at a crematorium, moved the sheet from the face, held the cheeks with both hands, just said 'papa' & began sobbing.
The man was yet another poor labourer who died in a Delhi sewer on Friday. The family did not have money even for cremating him."
There Has Been A Massive Response From The Netizens
Once the picture went viral, there has been a massive response to the story, and it has led to a fund-raising campaign for the family. With god's grace, within just two days of the campaign being started, an amount of 5 Million was collected!
Our condolences to the family and we hope they get more financial help for their survival.
An Unconditional Love Story...
Wish to read more such heart-touching stories? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
Related Articles
- WTF! Woman Accidentally Poured Hot Chilli Sauce On Her Man’s Private Part!
-
- Man Born Without Penis Loses His Virginity At The Age Of 44
- A Triangle On These 5 Places Of Your Palm Indicates This
- Do You Know That Your Palm's Colour Says A Lot About Your Health & Fate?
- Her Condition Is So Rare That It Doesn't Have A Name Yet
- Unheard Phobias That Exist!
- 5 Lucky Signs On Your Palm That Reveal Life Secrets
- This Open Prison Allows Inmates To Live With Family And Go Out To Work!
- Man Who Eats 3 Kg Of Mud, Rocks And A Brick Every Day
- 5 L Petrol Was Gifted To This Newly Wed Couple
- He Has Half Of His Nose Cut Off And His Ears Removed To Look Like A Skull
- Doctors Invented A New Tool To Remove A 23-inch Dildo From A Man’s Rectum