Get Rid Of Monday Blues With These Inspirational Quotes

Quote #1: Remember Something Wonderful Will Happen...

"Always believe something wonderful is about to happen".

This should be your anthem when you start your Monday mornings. Remember that something good will happen ALWAYS.

Quote #2: You Will Raise Every Time You Fall...

"Our greatest glory is not in never falling but in rising every time we fall."

May be the last week was not so good for you, but start your week with this note and see success come your way!

Quote #3: Love What You Do!

"To be successful, the first thing to do is fall in love with your work."

The first step of becoming successful, is to love what you do! The more you enjoy what you love doing, the more you will stay inspired.

Quote #4: Be Happy First!

"Spend life with who makes you happy, not who you have to impress."

Meeting positive people on a Monday morning will make your day's start easy! You would automatically get over the hangover of the weekend and focus on work.

Quote #5: Be Your Ownself!

"Be who you are and say what you feel."

Do not meet people with an opinion in your mind first. Know them and then take the step of judging, as getting influenced by other's opinions can make you a different person altogether.

Quote #6: Keep Looking And Never Settle!

"Your work is going to fill a large part of your life and the only way to be truly satisfied is to do what you believe is great work and the only way to do great work is to love what you do."

You do not have to settle down and sulk over a little failure. Get up and get going, as it is all a part and parcel of your job!

Quote #7: Be The Positivity Around!

"Be so happy that when others look at you, they become happy too."

If you make others happy at work, then remember my friend, Mondays can never be a problem for you.

Quote #8: Feel Blessed!

"It's Monday. I'm Happy. I'm Blessed. God is going to do amazing things this week."

Monday is the day that opens up the week for many opportunities, so feel blessed and get started with it on a positive note!