WHAT!! CCTV Captures A Demon Attacking A Man In A Hallway!

There are many videos that are available online, which claim to show us the demonic or paranormal activities that have been captured.

While most of them seem to be edited videos and pictures, this is one such video that can completely give you chills, as one can see a strange figure attacking a man in a hallway.

With videos like these that seem to be so realistic, it makes us all wonder can there really be something that can be waiting for us out there, just to scare our guts out?

In this video, a man is seen walking down a hallway in a building. In this CCTV camera, a shadow is seen attacking a man and capturing him. The man in the video doesn't seem to see this shadowy figure, but the video shows on how the man was attacked.

The strange figure seems to attack the man, as it is seen pushing him to the ground. And wait...it doesn't stop there! The figure then grabs onto his right leg and pulls him along the floor!

Luckily, it eventually lets go, and then the man runs away in complete panic and shock.

Share us your thoughts if you were caught in a similar situation like this?

After watching this video, would you really believe that there can be paranormal activities that could take place? Do you think this is real or just another fake video? Let us know in the comments below.

