A Unique Pee Device Invented For Women To Stand And Pee!

When a woman visits a public toilet, there are many chances of her contracting UTI (urinary tract infection) and this is the most common issue that every third woman faces.

From finding safer ways to avoid infection by manufacturing sprays and tissues that will kill germs, there are a lot of things available in the market.

But this latest invention of the pee device that costs just Rs 10 is going to be a life saviour to most of the women out there.

Check out the details of the same.