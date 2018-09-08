Subscribe to Boldsky
MENU

HEALTH

BEAUTY

FASHION

INSYNC

PREGNANCY & PARENTING

MORE

This Mumbai Man's Coming-out Post Is Winning The Internet!

By

With the LGBT law being passed in the nation, many individuals are coming out of their comfort zone and opening up about their sexual preferences.

One such is this case of a man who came out and accepted that he is a gay in a post on social media.

a man coming out post

There are so many people who have applauded his way of freely approaching the society and also accepted him to be a human just like the rest of us.

Kudos to his way of expressing his emotions about the struggle that he faced and how the judgment of Section 377 ensured that he wasn't a criminal in this country anymore.

Check out the post and learn about his story in his own words.

We from Boldsky wish him the very best luck for his future endeavours.

For more exciting and positive reads, check our section Insync as we bring in more exciting stuff.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Read more about: life facts india
    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 15:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue