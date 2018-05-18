Ladies! You Must Visit This Thai Spa Where Handsome Models Offer Services

Coming up with unique ideas to run a business is amusing to watch, as you can find out some of the most amazing and brilliant ideas that would let you know the level of creativity.

From trying out something bizarre to even interesting stuff, people do anything to sell their business.

In this article, we are revealing to you about an interesting business concept where handsome hunks serviced at a Thai salon and the business has skyrocketed since then, as the spa recently has opened its second store.

Find out more about this interesting spa where shirtless, masculine men offer their services at a spa in Thailand. We bet, the video at the end of the article will surely make you drool about the service that these handsome hunks offered to the women on the opening day of the store.

This Spa Is In Thailand

Thailand is a place where people love going for different types of massages. When you have competition, then you need to come out with various bizarre ways of promoting your business and what better than hiring some handsome hunks who can offer services for you, eh?

About The Hair Salon

When the hair salon just opened its second branch, as a promotion bit, the shop offered customers a once-in-a-lifetime chance to get their hair done and be pampered by incredibly hunky, topless male models.

This Was An Once-In-A-Lifetime Offer!

Though the concept of shirtless handsome hunks washing your hair and setting your hair seems to be quite interesting, but the actual fact is that it was just an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

They Were Hired For The Event Alone!

The handsome hunks who were seen servicing the women were hired only for the event and those who are disappointed have no choice than to feel jealous, as the models were hired only for a single day.

There Was A Catch Too!

Though the men caught the eyes of many, their service talks spread across the town and alas in no time, the store did witness some good number of curious female customers. However, most of the women were left disappointed since they got to know that this was not the spa's regular offering.

