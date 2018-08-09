Subscribe to Boldsky
Video Of An Army Man Dancing Is Going Viral

A video is going viral across India, where a soldier is seen breaking the dance floor with some of his incredible moves.

The soldier in the scene is seen dancing to the beats of the famous song 'Aloo Chaat' by Kailash Kher, RDB and Nindy Kaur and the soldiers are seen surrounded and cheered by people standing around him.

Viral Video Of Army Man Dancing

The video shows the free spirit of our soldiers as well. As it is the month of August, and Indians are seen becoming emotional regarding Independence Day, their spirits crave to know what happens in the army front.

So, seeing our soldiers having a light moment where they indulge in activities like we the common citizens do is fantastic.

This video shows us that our men are not only efficient on the border front, but are also incredibly talented in other things as well.

We bet your day brightened after watching this video, just like ours. For more exciting and viral content, check our section Pulse as we bring in the latest stories around the world.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 12:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 9, 2018
     

