Wife Surprises Husband With Her Pregnancy News In The Cutest Way!

Pregnancy announcements have become a trend of late where bloggers mostly started the trend of surprising their partners with their pregnancies and have recorded them, and since then, the pattern has been copied by many.

Here is one such video where a vlogger Carissa Nunez is seen surprising her husband about her second pregnancy in the cutest way.

In this video, Carissa Nunez who is a regular blogger and her husband Nick, who seem to share vlogs with their friends, posted this fantastic video where Carissa is seen revealing about her pregnancy.

The best thing about this couple when you watch this video will make you realise that the couple seems to be entirely in love with each other and love to surprise each other as Carissa makes the effort of surprising her husband in a unique way where Nick could remember this particular moment forever.

In the video, Carissa Nunez explains how she and her husband, Nick, love to eat Mexican food on Friday nights, and she feels there is no better way to surprise him about the news and this is why she put "Congrats on burrito #2" on a dinner container.

His reaction is priceless as he breaks down into tears and hugs his wife after which he tells her sweetly that he even did cry at his workplace as he had an emotional experience when he had hired a man, and the man cried which made him cry too.

The overall video is so beautiful and warm that it leaves you with a great feeling. If you wish to read and watch more such beautiful stories, then check our section Pulse.