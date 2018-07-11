Know About Section 377 And How It Is Affecting The LGBT Community

We live in a country where sexual freedom is not allowed, but raping anybody of your choice is acceptable.

While the rapists roam around free or on bail, there are those individuals who are suppressed for their choices as being a gay or a lesbian can make the society judge your character.

The LGBT community has been fighting for their rights since years, yet there is very little that the Government of India has been doing to give them their right to choose the partner that they wish to have sex with.

The problem is not with the law, but with the society and the mentality of people with whom we all live. The government workers are more interested in finding out about who is bedding whom, instead of working on ways in which they can work on making India a rape-free country.

Guess, this is something that would never happen any time sooner or probably never since rape is not a bigger crime than being a gay or a lesbian!

For those who do not understand what is Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, we share the details of this law that needs to be scrapped out of our society.

Read on to know about the law that criminalises homosexuality!

According To Law Section, 377 Is

Under the law book, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code has been defined back to 1861 in Chapter XVI. This law was introduced during the British rule of India (modelled on the Buggery Act of 1533) in which it criminalises the sexual activities against the order of nature, which also includes homosexual activities.

The Section 377 States

The Section 377 of the IPC states: "Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with 1[imprisonment for life], or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine."

Why We Need This Law To Be Pulled Down?

With so many important things that the government needs to focus on from eradicating crime to bringing in stringiest laws for the rapists to even working on improving the roads and focusing on making India a civilised and a developed country.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.