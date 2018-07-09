Subscribe to Boldsky
Hidden Messages On Bananas Have Left The Internet Crazy!

By

Pranks can be hilarious and crazy at times. However, what if the joke leaves you feeling haunted, especially if you are a weak-hearted person?

This article is all about one such prank that is gaining popularity after the details of the prank were revealed.

messages written on a banana peel

A tweet by an American television writer-producer Kevin Biegel who saw a hidden message being encrypted on the banana that he got from the store is amusing the netizens.

Since then the story has gone viral.

His Tweet read: "Scratching haunting things into bananas at the market so when people take them home hours later, and the words appear they think a ghost knows their secrets."

It took seconds for the story to go viral and since then people are keen on trying this trick to fool their friends.

Since the time the tweet was posted, people have been sharing their thoughts about the idea of writing weird things on the bananas and waiting the next day to see the messages become explicit on the skin of the banana peel.

The post of Kevin Biegel has got over 60,000 likes in just a day. Netizens are coming up with their eerie, creepy lines to scare their friends and family with this prank idea.

Messages like "we know what you did," to "skin me alive" are doing the rounds.

Check out some of the tweets in which people have shared their ideas.

What do you think? Would you like to prank someone with this trick? Let us know in the comment section below.

    Read more about: viral stories facts
    Story first published: Monday, July 9, 2018, 15:35 [IST]
