Google Doodle Is Celebrating Winter Paralympics

Posted By:

In today's Google doodle, the opening of the 2018 Paralympic Games in Pyeongchang city is being depicted.

According to the reports, this year's competition is considered to be the biggest winter Paralympics to date. There are more athletes and countries that are participating in this grand event.

Reports claim that more than 560 athletes will try for more than 80 medals in 6 different sports.

The sports include: alpine skiing, biathlon, cross-country skiing, para ice hockey, snowboarding and wheelchair curling.

3 new participating countries are making their first Winter Paralympics appearance. They are North Korea and Georgia which are sending two athletes each. On the other hand, Tajikistan has entered the games with its first athlete.

Story first published: Friday, March 9, 2018, 10:39 [IST]
