Google Doodle Celebrates Day 10 Of The Pyeongchang Winter Olympics

The Doodle Is All About…

This is one of the cutest doodles that you would have seen that is made during this event. The doodle takes us back to the well-known hare-tortoise rivalry, but this time on ice.

About Today’s Doodle

In this doodle, we can watch the hare and tortoise in the competition. The moment the race is flagged off by the referee mouse, the hare initially is seen heading the race with a flying start at a speed of 64 kmph. On the other hand, the tortoise starts inching forward with full determination, but is just too slow.

The Twist In The Game

In a sweet strange twist, the hare seems to stop and check on his opponent. He is seen dropping his skiies and heads back towards the beginning of the course to help out the tortoise.

They Skii Together!

Both the hare and tortoise get back on the skiies and it shows us the great sportsmanship from the hare who decides to pick up the tortoise and head towards the finish line together. They both cross the finish line together, making both of them the winners.

About Cross-country Skiing

This game involves gliding across a snow-covered field in the fastest time possible. The course of the game involves 3 equal segments of uphill, level and downhill fields and athletes are required to employ classic or skate-skiing techniques.

More About The Game

According to Google, in its blog, it explains that cross-country skiing does not involve difficult turns and jumps but is mostly a test of endurance.