5 L Petrol Was Gifted To This Newly Wed Couple

When it comes to friends, there is a decent little gift you can expect them to give you on your special wedding day.
This set of friends just did that right by gifting their friends 5 l of petrol.
Check out the story of the couple who were given 5 l of petrol, and the reason behind it will leave you stunned.
Read on to know more about it.
They Arrived With Petrol At The Wedding
The couple's friends arrived at the wedding. They gifted the newlywed couple (Elanchezian and Kanimozhi ) 5 l of petrol as a wedding gift from their side.
This Move Was To Make People Aware
Prabhu, who was the friend of the groom is also a student of Chennai's Nandanam Arts College. He is also a member of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI). Gifting the couple petrol was an effort to create awareness on the rising prices of fuel across the country and that the prices are shooting up every single day.
The Couple’s Reaction
Elanchezian and Kanimozhi were left amused by the gift that their friends had got for their wedding. Initially, the couple seemed to break into laughter thinking it to be a joke, but later they realised that it was happening for real.
The Gift Is Definitely A Blessing
The gift that the couple received is definitely a great choice as the groom is an autorickshaw driver and we are sure it would be helpful.
What Do You Think?
While the couple's friends claim that this particular gift is worth gifting people in weddings, we leave the choice to you.
Share your thoughts on whether you would like to gift your friends something similar like this.
