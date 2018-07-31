Fact Check: Do You Know Delhi Drains Are Blocked With Pan And Gutka Packets?

Most Indians are aware that pan masala and gutka consumption can be considered to be the biggest worry as their consumption causes many health issues. But do they realise that it is not only health that is a cause of concern with the excessive pan masala and gutka consumption, it is now taking a toll on the sewage system as well!

According to a research conducted in Delhi, it was found out that around one-fifth of the waste that causes blockage in the sewage drains was due to the packets of pan masala and gutka.

As per an investigation by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Kharagpur, around 22% of the gutka and pan masala parcels were found in Delhi's depletes that caused waterlogging during the rainy season.

It was revealed that most of the drains in Delhi look like small gutka processing plants. These wrappers are more harmful than the general plastic packs as they are thicker.

This generally happens when individuals consume the ingredients from the packets and toss it on roadsides, and this later gets into the sewage and gets accumulated and blocks the sewage pipes causing more drain blockages.

According to the study done by IIT's urban planners, they found out that the silt in Delhi's drains consists around 27% of plastic film and plastic bags, 39% of paper and other soluble waste and 12% of leaves, twigs and dust.

Delhi locals have to face the problem of waterlogging every monsoon. Moreover, with such shocking results, we wish people spread awareness and take the initiative to stay away from this harmful stuff that can give them cancer and also take an extra step to clean the place.

What do you think? Do you know which part of India pan masala is consumed the most? Let us know in the comment section below.