WTH! Vijay Mallya Is On The Run And Is Still Marrying For The 3rd Time!

What is the worst thing that you have read of late? A person who is on the run for years and is believed to be one of the most wanted persons in the country seems to be having a perfect life in another country while there is nothing much that can be done to get him back!

Well, we are talking about Vijay Mallya who was famously tagged as the 'King of Good Times' and is all set to marry the third time to his girlfriend Pinky Lalwani who is a former Kingfisher air hostess and the moment the news of his wedding spread across like wildfire, netizens seem to be going berserk with this news!

Vijay Mallya
Image Source: Twitter

Check out the details of Vijay Mallya, his lavish lifestyle, to the women in his life...

About His Family

He is the son of Late Vittal Mallya, who had huge property in Bangalore. But currently Vijay Mallya has already liquidated all of the plum property that belonged to his family as he spent it lavishly on cute and sexy girls for Kingfisher Calendars.

He Married At The Age Of 28

It is reported that Vijay Mallya married at the age of 28, in 1986. Apparently, he was travelling to the USA on an Air India flight where he met the air hostess Sameera Tyabjee. The couple fell in love and got married. They had a son named ‘Siddharth Mallya.' They eventually got divorced a few years later.

Second Time Lucky

When Vijay Mallya came to know about his childhood love Rekha splitting from her husband, he took no time to propose to her and after spending a few months, they both eventually got married. It is reported that Rekha was married twice before she tied the knot with Vijay. Following her second wedding, she was blessed with two children - Laila and Kabir. The couple together also have two daughters, named Leanna and Tanya. Apparently, Vijay Mallya is still legally married to her.

When Vijay Mallya Turned Lucky The Third Time!

It is reported that Pinky Lalwani is a former Kingfisher Airlines employee. The couple met when Mallya hired Lalwani in 2011 and she has been a pillar of strength for Vijay Mallya in his good as well as bad times. Rumours of the couple tying the knot has been floating around of late.

Disclaimer:

These experts about his wives and his life have been taken from various media tabloids.

What do you think about Vijay Mallya's luck? Guess it makes us feel that few people are just born lucky!

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Image Source: Twitter

