When A Hand-like Structure Appeared In Munnar After The Kerala Floods

By

Natural calamities are something that overpower the power of mankind. There is little that humans can do when Mother Nature loses its cool.

In the recent Kerala floods, while people suffered and their lives have been stopped by the fury of Mother Nature, the rest of the world could only watch as there was very little help one could offer until the wrath of Mother Nature cooled down.

hand like structure in Munnar

Now that the State is recovering from the aftermath that has been the worst in the past century, there is an exciting thing that is grabbing people's attention, and it is a rock that is shaped like a human hand!

According to reports, a rock has surfaced in the Muthirapuzha river after the water receded. The locals are left baffled since the rock looks exactly like a human hand.

According to local reports, it is said that people believe that it is the "hand of God'' that has saved Munnar from the floods.

While there are those who even claim that the rock which was under water all the time could have taken the hand shape due to the powerful water flow over a period of time.

The rock is seen attracting a lot of visitors.

So, if you are planning to visit Munnar anytime soon, then you need to check this out in the Kochi-Danushkodi Bypass Bridge and judge for yourself.

Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 1, 2018, 12:34 [IST]
