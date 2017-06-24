ENGLISH

    World Emoji Day 2019: Whatsapp Emojis & Their Hidden Meanings

    By

    We all use a lot of emojis while texting. But do you even know the actual meaning that is hidden behind the most popular emojis that we use on Whataspp or other chat apps?

    Here, we bring to you the hidden meaning of the emojis that we use in our daily lives. These emojis depict something else from what we have assumed.

    Check them out and be surprised to learn the hidden meaning behind these emojis.

    The Red Mask!

    This red mask emoji represents the sign of anger. It is originated from a Japanese creature named 'Namahage'. It is generally used when a person is mad about something and his face turns red due to anger.

    The Women With Bunny Ears

    Most of us misinterpret this Emoji as the dancing girls. This smiley is generally used in a conversation about hanging out with friends. But it has a total different meaning, which can surprise you! This emoji is inspired by a costume called Bunny Dress in Japan for teasing men; it shows the signs of flirtiness and seduction.

    The Poop Emoji

    This emoji represents the nasty thing and the one that stinks. But surprisingly, it means a sign of good luck. Yes! Poop in Japan is considered to be good luck. It is believed that if someone dreams of having poop in his hands, then it is a sign of getting a lot of money in the future.

    The Construction Worker

    This emoji is generally misinterpreted to be ea person who works in hospital as the green sign on the helmet carries the impression of hospital workers. But the fact is, this Emoji represents construction workers. The Japanese construction workers wear these helmets and they have the same green plus sign on their helmets.

    The Name Badge!

    This is generally assumed to be a fire flower, but the real role of this emoji is that of a name badge! This is generally supposed to be used to introduce yourself in groups using this emoji.

    The OK Emoji!

    This famous emoji that most of us use to express surprise or assume the girl who is about to start belly dance is just not correct. It means OK with the position of the hands!

    The Soshinsha Mark

    We're lazy to analyse each country's flag and assume this emoji to be the same. But this emoji is a mark that is used by new drivers in Japan. After getting driving license, the new drivers are required to paste this mark behind their cars, so that everyone gets to know that the person has recently learnt to drive.

    The Sleepy Face!

    This emoji is a sign of extreme level of despair for some reason. But it actually means tiredness or loss of sleep or when one's tear is rolled down over his cheek while sleeping.

    The Information Desk Person

    This emoji represents the person who provides information about something or who acts as a concierge from whom we can collect information regarding something. But most of us misinterpret it as a girl, denoting her feeling of ultimate sassiness.

    The Open Hand Sign

    This basically is used to represent a hug or it is also recognised as a gesture to say Stop. But the actual meaning is that the emoji sign shows the feeling of openness and honesty.

