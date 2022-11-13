Children's Day 2022: Offbeat Activities That You Can Do To Make It Special Pulse oi-Syeda Farah Noor

We wait for 14th November because it is Children's day! There are so many things that one can do on this to make it special. Here, in this article, we are about to share pointers on some of the things that you can do on Children's day.

Children are gifted and they have the enormous potential within themselves, and this day is celebrated to make them feel special and extra loved.

In India, this day is celebrated to mark the birthday of Jawaharlal Nehru. It is said that he was very fond of children and believed them to be the future of the nation.

On this day, the teachers organise fun activities and games for their students and have them participate in them as well. This is the day when teachers make the students feel extra special and are jovial around their students.

No doubt school events make the day special, but you can try something unique for your little kids as well. Check out the things that you can try on this day and make your children feel special.

Have A Dress Up In The Children’s Day Theme Once the kids are back from school, one can arrange for a theme party and it could be ‘Treasure our children'! So all you need to do is to get dressed as pirates and have a treasure hunt for your lill ones! You can make it more interesting and special by hanging some fun silly photos in the children's bedrooms. A Surprise Picnic! This is one of the best ideas to make your child feel special. Take them to the local park or at the beach and pack your child's favourite picnic food. You can have more fun by including few activities like a ball or Frisbee to throw around together. Children’s Day Disco! Kids will surely love this! You can put on some fun dance music and teach your children some funky moves and dance along with them. Invite their friends and see the kids beam with joy! Bake A Cake Together Kids will love it when you involve them in these things. They feel responsible. Ask your children to decide which flavour cake they wish to bake and guide them along. It is all about the process of having fun together. Have A Pretend Power-Cut This is a great idea where one can sit down with their children and read stories to them with few torches and candles around the house. Do not scare the kids with any scary stories though!