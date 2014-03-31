April Fools' Day 2020: Prank Ideas For Office Pulse lekhaka-Anvi Mehta

April is here and the first of this month is celebrated as April Fools' Day. On this day, people play April Fools' Day pranks on each other and have a blast. Friends, families and even companies do this kind of pranks to have some fun in their busy and hectic life schedule.

Have you ever been fooled? Do you want to play an April Fools' Day prank over somebody? Today, we will discuss some April Fool prank ideas which are hilarious and crazy in nature. You may try these April Fool pranks to fool your loved ones.

The Secret Admirer - This April Fool prank idea is evergreen as it has never faded in all these years. All you have to do is be a secret admirer to your friend. Send your friend letters, gifts and flowers till the 1st of April. On the Fool's Day, you can reveal it to your friend that you have actually played an April Fool prank. This can get hilarious if your friend totally buys the letters and gifts and is curious and anxious to know about the admirer. It gets better when your friend starts guessing who it could be.

Fake Tattoo - Won't your parents fret if they see the name of a guy or girl tattooed on your hand? They may get irritated seeing the ink on your hand of the name of a person they have never met. This April Fool prank idea can be the best to fool your parents and family. Let them get scared and anxious as to who is the tattooed person. You could add to it by announcing your marriage plans with the tattoo person.

Stick A Note - One very good April Fool prank idea is to stick a note of Rs 10 on the road. Stick it on one side and enjoy watching people trying to remove it. You could record the whole scenario where people would be trying to get the note. You could also use a coin in place of a note, in case the note could be torn down. The coin April Fool prank idea is common but always works wonders.

Send A Fake Gift - This April Fool prank can get epic. You can play this on your friends and family. Take a gift box and cover it nicely. You could use a fake iPhone or tab inside the box. Send the gift in the name of somebody your friend or relative is very fond of or close to. This could be a great April Fool prank.

Home Delivery - You can play this April Fool prank on the nosey neighbors of yours. Call in a home delivery and give the address of your neighbour. It would be hilarious to see your neighbour fight with the home delivery person and denying the order. This is one great April Fool prank idea you could use this April 1st to fool your loved ones and also the ones who have annoyed you.