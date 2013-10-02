Gandhi Jayanti: Why Is 2nd October So Special? Pulse oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

October 2 holds very special importance for Indians. It is the birthday of two very important personalities of India, who changed the course of modern Indian history and politics. By now you must have guessed the names of these men - Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Now, who doesn't know about the Father of the Nation? The great Mahatma, the freedom fighter, the man who won us freedom through non-violent methods. Though it took him years to get the British out of our land, he remained persistent and unyielding. His methods of Satyagraha (truth) and Ahimsa (non-violence) have become popular all over the world. Protesting against one of the mightiest powers of the time, without shedding a drop of blood of the enemy is something only Mahatma Gandhi could have achieved.

Hence, in the honour of our greatest political leader of the time, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, 2nd of October is declared as a national holiday throughout India. Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated by offering prayer services and tribute to Gandhiji all over India and especially at Rajghat where his remains lay.

The personality who shares his birthday with the Mahatma, Lal Bahadur Shastri, was the second Prime Minister of independent India. Not many people remember his birthday, but he was one of the most dynamic leaders of his time. Very few know that this great leader was an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

Lal Bahadur Shastri was the person who revolutionised the agricultural sector of India. The White Revolution in India took roots under his leadership. He worked extensively to eliminate social problems like food shortage, unemployment and poverty in India. His greatest achievements in his political career were the victory against Pakistan in the 1965 Indo-Pak war.

It is during this time when Lal Bahadur Shastri gave the famous slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan', hailing the soldiers and the farmers. Apart from many outstanding national policies, Lal Bahadur Shastri also contributed significantly in India's foreign policies until his sudden death.

So, we celebrate the birthdays of two most important personalities of India on 2nd of October every year. One of them was the most prominent person in history while others gave our country a move into the modern world.