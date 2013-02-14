Valentine's Day 2020: Doing These 6 Things Will Ruin This Special Day Pulse oi-Amrisha Sharma

Valentine's Day is knocking at our doors. 14 February is a very special day for many people. Love is in the air and they are enjoying every bit of it. While few people wait for this day to express their feelings and impress their Valentine, there are are a set of people who treat it as a normal day.

No matter what your reaction towards Valentine's Day, you just can't ignore the romance that keeps brewing whole day. Everywhere you can see love birds, red heart shaped balloons, couples walking hand in hand. What couples majorly do is go for shopping, watch romantic movies together or fill the park benches. But, there are few things that you must not do on Valentine's Day. Scroll down to know more.

Two dates: Well, cupid strikes hard on V Day. There are few people who want to get more than expected. That is why, they try to arrange more than one Valentine on the day. If you think that meeting your first date at 7 and another at 10 is easy and manageable then you got to be wrong! You might end up messing everything so just enjoy with one date rather than becoming greedy.

Calling your ex: As love is everywhere on Valentine's Day, it is natural for your thoughts to drift back to your last partner. This emotional moment can tempt you to talk to your ex flame. Just abort this natural instinct on such days. This is one of the most important things that you should not do on Valentine's Day.

Working whole day: Well working is not a bad thing but becoming a workacholic is wrong. If you are committed, your partner would expect some quality time with you on this special day. So, do not do this thing on Valentine's Day. Enjoy with your partner and make the day special for your valentine.

Disturbing committed friends: There are many single friends who disturb their committed buddies on V Day. If you are feeling low, do something that can excite you. Do not disturb your friend who might be busy trying to enjoy the day with his/her partner.

Wearing same colours: Couples wearing the same red t-shirt can be one of the most romantic ideas to celebrate the special V Day. However, this looks really funny. So, do not become a joke for others.

Trying to get too sticky: Getting intimate is a good thing. However, the comfort levels of your date is also important and should be considered. If your Valentine is uncomfortable with too much physical contact, avoid it to the fullest and make sure you impress him/her with your good skills and not physical contact!

These are few things that you should avoid on Valentine's Day.