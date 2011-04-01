April Fools' Day 2020: Why The Day Is Celebrated Pulse oi-Staff

April Fool's Day, an official day to play pranks and practical jokes with limits not decided. It is the most light hearted day of the year and is widely followed across UK, USA and France. The origin of April Fools' Day is not known as such but according to Amy Bix, one of the professor in history American pop culture, the origin of this day lies in France. It dates back to the time when France was switching from the Julian calender to the Gregorian calender.

According to the Julian calender, France celebrates New Year on this time of the year but with the introduction of the Gregorian calender, New Year was to be celebrated on 1st of January. After the introduction of the new calender, people often mixed dates of New Year. Some people by mistake would end up celebrating New Year on the wrong date. Thus, started the term April Fools' Day. Today, it has become a day dedicated to use your prankster instinct.

We all in some point of life have played the April Fools' Day prank and have also been the target. As for me I have been a target to pranks several time but the number of times I played the prank on others are also many. Today as my niece gets ready with all her prank ideas, I get reminded of one such prank which was played on me and I was completely taken.

It was during my graduation days, when I lived in Pune in a PG, with four other girls. We used to live in the ground floor of a bungalow. This bungalow was at the dead end of the road and a beautiful house spread across a wide expanse of land. It had massive spread of garden. Though I loved the house, sometimes at night while returning home, I felt the house looked shady. It was the about this time of the year when suddenly everyday at night I heard foot steps near my window. First I thought it was just imagination but as days passed by, the foot steps grew louder and sometimes I felt I could almost hear him breath. My PG aunty was not there an so I discussed it with friends.

One day, the leader of our gang, decided to catch the person red handed. Each one of us took hold of some weapon like thing, (I was given a stick) and with light switched off, waited for the person. The moment we heard the footsteps, we all crept out and I by chance was leading the team. As I came close to my window, I could see a shadow. I got terrified and turned to around, to find myself alone. My friends had disappeared. I could feel tears sting my eyes and with all my might ran back to my room. As I entered, my friends shouted 'April Fool', This was the most well planned April Fool Prank, I had ever heard of.

This was my experience. So what are you planning?