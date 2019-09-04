Just In
13-Year-Old Multi-instrumentalist Neil Nayyar Has Perfected The Art Of Playing 107 Instruments
It is said that passion and dedication towards learning something can take you to a new height. Such is the case of Neil Nayyar, who is just 13 years old and has mastered the art of playing 107 instruments in total.
Neil has dedicated his life to music so much that in 2017 he learned and mastered 44 instruments and now in 2019, he has gone on to become a maestro by learning 107 instruments.
He was 5 years old when he went for a drumming class and wowed everyone with his performance. His interests lie in playing all kinds of musical instruments including guitar, saxophone, Saraswati veena and the Vietnamese T'rung. He can play anything from Classical baroque to today's best country hits.
His parents credit his ability and love for music to Mozart classics he listened to while he was in the womb.
He holds the Assist Foundation's world record for the youngest person to play all those instruments from all parts of the planet. He has also given interviews on The Steve Harvey Show and America's Got Talent.
Neil practices six to eight hours a day on various instruments and learns music from instructors over Skype from India, China, and Italy.
Apart from music, he enjoys dance, martial arts and painting. His goal is to work in the music industry and to see his name in the Guinness Book Of World Records for the total number of instruments played.