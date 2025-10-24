Piyush Pandey Passes Away At 70: All About The Man Who Brought Cadbury And Fevicol Ads To Life Insync oi-Riny John

On October 23, 2025, India lost Piyush Pandey at the age of 70. He had been battling an infection and was in a coma for a month before his passing. His death brought an outpouring of grief from colleagues, admirers, and audiences who had grown up seeing his work on screens and billboards across the country. But who was Piyush Pandey, the man behind campaigns that felt like they belonged to everyone?

Early Life And Journey Into Advertising

Piyush Pandey was born in 1955 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, into a family already rooted in creativity. His sister, Ila Arun, is a celebrated folk singer, and his brother, Prasoon Pandey, an acclaimed ad filmmaker. From an early age, Piyush had an eye for stories and a sense of humor that could connect with people.

He started his professional journey not in advertising, but in a bank. Yet, the world of creativity called him, and he soon joined Ogilvy India in 1975. At the time, advertising in India was formal and heavily influenced by Western styles. Pandey began experimenting, finding ways to make ads speak to local culture, language, and everyday life. It was a change that would define his career and change Indian advertising forever.

Crafting Stories That Stuck

Pandey had a talent for turning simple ideas into memorable campaigns. Fevicol's sticky bond, Cadbury's sweetness, Asian Paints' imagination, these were all infused with his signature touch of humor and relatability. Even political slogans like "Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar" carried his clarity and instinct for connecting with people.

His work didn't include the cliche visuals or complicated concepts. It was about understanding the audience, seeing the world from their perspective, and telling stories that felt real. That approach made his campaigns feel familiar, almost like they belonged in your own home.

Recognition And Impact

Pandey received several awards for his work, including the Padma Shri in 2016, the Clio Lifetime Achievement Award in 2012, and the Cannes Lions Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018. More than the awards, his influence can be seen in how advertising in India evolved from formal and distant to relatable and culturally rooted. He inspired generations of creatives to focus on storytelling that connects.

Life Beyond Work

Despite his towering presence in advertising, Pandey remained approachable. He married Nita Pandey and balanced family life with a demanding career. Those who knew him speak of his generosity, sense of humor, and humility. Even as an industry legend, he stayed connected to ordinary stories-the people, places, and experiences that informed his work.

Legacy That Lasts

Piyush Pandey's passing marks the end of an era, but his work continues to resonate. Every Fevicol ad, every Cadbury jingle carries a piece of his creativity, his understanding of life, and his respect for culture. He showed that advertising could be simple, honest, and deeply human. And in that, his legacy remains alive, speaking to audiences every day, long after the man himself is gone.