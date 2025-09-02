Happy Birthday Ram Kapoor: How He Fell In Love With And Married His Reel Life Sister-In-Law

Piotr Szczerek Net Worth: How Rich Is The CEO Behind The Viral US Open Cap Snatch? Insync oi-Deepannita Das

Some viral moments at global sporting events create laughter, others spark outrage-and occasionally, they drag unexpected people into the spotlight.

Such was the case at the 2025 US Open, when Polish entrepreneur Piotr Szczerek, CEO and co-founder of road surfacing giant Drogbruk, was caught on camera snatching an autographed tennis cap intended for a child.

Within hours, the incident spread across social media, sparking heated debate, countless memes, and a sudden surge of curiosity about the businessman's fortune. Just how wealthy is the CEO now infamous as the "cap-snatching millionaire"?

Man who snatched hat from young tennis fan at the U.S. Open unmasked as millionaire Polish CEO.



Piotr Szczerek, the CEO of Polish paving company Drogbruk, has been named as the man who snatched a hat being handed by tennis star Kamil Majchrzak to a young boy.



The millionaire… pic.twitter.com/DfHCCGEuWg — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 31, 2025

Who Is Piotr Szczerek?

Until the US Open incident, Piotr Szczerek was hardly a household name outside Poland. Along with his wife, Anna, he founded Drogbruk in 1999. The company quickly grew into a leading supplier of paving stone, ornamental concrete, and aggregates for sidewalks, driveways, and patios.

Over the years, Drogbruk became a trusted name in Poland's construction industry and even extended its influence into sports by sponsoring youth tennis tournaments and Davis Cup matches.

This made Szczerek's viral moment even more ironic-how could a man tied to supporting tennis in Poland end up at the center of one of the sport's most controversial fan incidents?

Kamil Majchrzak meeting the young boy who had the hat taken from him the other day at the US Open.



A happy ending… this is what it’s all about.



Protect this man at all costs. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EAaJVltyM6 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 30, 2025

The Viral US Open Incident That Sparked Outrage

The controversy erupted when Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak, fresh from defeating Karen Khachanov, tossed his signed cap toward a young fan named Brock. The heartwarming moment turned sour when cameras captured Szczerek intercepting the cap, shoving it into his wife's bag, and ignoring the child's protest.

Social media erupted within hours. Critics branded him "entitled," "disrespectful," and even compared him to other infamous viral figures, nicknaming him the "Coldplay kiss-cam CEO." The backlash grew so intense that Szczerek reportedly deactivated his social media accounts to escape the flood of criticism.

Piotr Szczerek's Net Worth: The Fortune Behind Drogbruk

While exact figures are not publicly available, financial reports and industry insiders describe Szczerek as a millionaire CEO. Drogbruk's decades-long dominance in Poland's road surfacing and paving sector has been highly lucrative, positioning the company as one of the country's leading construction material suppliers.

Publications like The Times of India and The Economic Times suggest that Szczerek's net worth runs into several millions, thanks to Drogbruk's expansion and near-monopoly in certain regions. Though the precise value of his fortune remains private, his status as one of Poland's wealthy entrepreneurs is undisputed.

Public Backlash And The Fallout From The Scandal

The cap-snatching moment didn't just damage Szczerek's public image-it sparked broader outrage. Users on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) called for boycotts of Drogbruk products. Memes ridiculing the CEO's behavior spread rapidly, ensuring that his reputation suffered well beyond the tennis arena.

In a reported attempt at damage control, Szczerek reached out to the child's family. However, the gesture did little to quell the anger online.

Meanwhile, Majchrzak himself stepped in as the hero of the story, personally ensuring the boy received a new signed cap and additional gifts. His thoughtful action drew universal praise, further highlighting the contrast with Szczerek's controversial behavior.