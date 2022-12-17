New Year's Eve 2023: Celebrations, History And Significance Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Once the clock strikes 12 at the dead hour of the night, springs a new life, a new perspective, a shift from the past to the present, and an expected drift to the next level of understanding of life. With the advent of the new year, we are new entities, that nurse new aspirations and hopes, standing with our feet in yesterday and eyes looking at tomorrow. Do you believe a single tick of the clock can be so momentously different and significant?

We have indeed lived for another 365 days, with 365 plans and ambitions, out of which some worked and some were kept pending for the next year. However, the New year does not feel so somber and desolate. It has another face, the face of celebration, of every moment that we lived on this earth, to thank the creator for every new day he gave us last year. We need motivation and New Year's Day gives us just that.

Our resolutions keep repeating sometimes for every new year, as many of them fizzle out once the challenge is encountered. We need to be better in terms of health, happiness, success and our attitude towards it. We cannot predict our future, so we decide to create our own destiny by promising ourselves the stars on this very day, and carve out plans to get there.

Actually, nothing changes on New Year's Eve. It is just another day like yesterday. The new year resolutions keep popping in and popping out. We would like to be the fittest that survived our lives and hence make promises along the lines of losing weight, staying fit, eating less, picking up the attitude of gratitude and so on. We have our own limits and boxes which we have to get out of. With the new year, we begin it.

The fireworks, dining, resolutions etc., are just to force good days ahead in our lives as there is a belief that the things we do and the feelings that we feel on this day impact the next entire year. So, this is the reason why on this day we deserve to have gala fun.

Equinox And New Year

Historically speaking, the New Year celebrations started 4,000 years back. The historic city of Babylon revelled in festivities when Equinox came to be known as the year beginning. Equinox is when the sun crosses the earth's equator. During this period, the day will be as long as the night. Vernal equinox matches with 21 March of our times.

Birth Of Julian Calendar

The calendar of Caesarean times is very much similar to the one we have now, the modern-day Gregorian Calendar. It is well aligned with the movement and position of the Sun.

As per the Julian calendar, 01 January is regarded as a new year while the term January comes from the word Janus that indicates God Janus, the god of beginnings. Janus has two faces that indicate two faces of father time, of the past and future. He can look into both timeframes and he is placated by conducting sacrifices on this day. This was a thing of the past, and Romans decorated their towns and exchanged gifts.

New Year And Medieval Times

Firstly, in Medieval Europe, it was decided unanimously by the Christian leaders to celebrate the New Year on December 25 in order to mark the birth of Jesus Christ. Later this was changed back to what it was in 1582 by Pope Gregory XIII.

New Year Celebrations

Depending on the time zone of a country, the new year is celebrated from midnight on 31 December and extended on 01 January. People indulge in parties, play games, and celebrate with great enthusiasm and verve. The new year is also a declared holiday in many countries.

Celebrations In India

In India, regardless of caste or creed, of traditions or religion, people celebrate the unity and the spirit that New Year's eve brings into their life. It is a declared holiday for India where the celebrations carry over from 31 Evening up to the wee hours of the next day morning. Entertaining events are arranged everywhere and people can be seen enjoying their time outside their homes to welcome the new year in the most special way known to them. It has become a part and parcel of the Modern Indian culture.