New Year 2023: Safety Measures To Follow During The New Year Celebrations

As you get prepared for your rendezvous with the Upcoming new year, keep yourself alert and warned about unforeseen situations as well, in order to manage them deftly when it demands. Trust your gut instincts and be alert to warning signs Happiness is the ultimate aim of the life.

It is the new year which recreates pure happiness at least for that time being. People love this day tremendously because it offers them the cheer and mirth that is otherwise not easily available in their normal routine. Keep the below 15 points in mind to ensure a happy and safe celebration.

1. Keep a safest distance away from Sparklers and fireworks, as uncontrolled fire accidentally may erupt creating havoc in the area. Water sources should be nearby and protective gear must be worn while trying out firecrackers.

2. Ensure that you have plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages to hydrate you and regulate your intake. This will avoid embarrassing moments due to over drinking.

3. Keep children away from fireworks if they are a part of your new year celebrations. They should not light fireworks without adult supervision. Sparklers can also be dangerous if not handled properly. If you are attending a public fireworks display, ensure that your kids are at the safest distance away from the place.

4. If you are attending a large crowded event, you need to be sure everyone knows where you are at all times so that you can quickly join back the group in case you get separated from the group. Stay in touch through mobile calls as well.

5. Feel refreshed at the dead hours. It may sound impossible but make sure you get plenty of rest and sleep before the mid night event so that you will wake up to midnight feeling refreshed alert and energetic.

6. Bringing along emergency supplies is absolutely essential in case of any emergency event. First aid kit, extra phone cells, and identification cards should be carried with you. Your mobile should be fully charged in order to communicate in the case of emergency.

7. Bring protective gear in case you are going to try any adventure. Being safe at any point of time, saves not only your life but also shows you to be perfectly compliant with the civic rules. Any risky activity that you are participating in requires helmets and gloves and other protective gear to avoid accidents and ensure safety.

8. Driving home in the wee hours, or after consuming alcohol is an absolute taboo as it can leave you with disastrous outcomes for everyone including you. If you are unable to drive, get an alternate means of transport arranged. Arrange transportation in advance with a good driver or use a ridesharing service which is safe.

9. Follow the rules of the region and abide by the law of the place. Only then, you can make memories with your loved ones in the way you want to. Get familiar with the regulations related to large gatherings, fireworks displays, and other events to savour the holiday experience fully.

10. Try to know all about the celebrations beforehand and follow the new year traditions and customs. If you get lost from the group, go to a safe and public place. Contact the group and let them know where you are.

11. If you ever get separated from your group, stay in a safe and public place. Note the time and location of where you got separated and contact your group to let them know what happened.

13. Do not forget to carry your mask and sanitiser to the venue and strictly adhere to covid precautions there as covid is rampant.

14. If you are the host, you must be accountable for all your decisions and be responsible for your guests, Arrange transport for those guests who do not own vehicles and offer a place for guests to sleep.

15. Always buy your own drinks.

