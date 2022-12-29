New Year 2023: Make Resolutions For Personal Growth And Empowerment Insync oi-Pundreeka Valli

Personal growth means evolution of your personality at all three levels, of social intellectual and emotional levels. Through personal growth we enhance our skills, knowledge, wisdom, habits, behaviour, and our virtues. Personality development helps us to reach our optimum level of maturity, improve our life efficiency, and smartness and become well developed with all rough edges honed.

It helps us to be at our best, live at our happiest, and be very successful in life in whatever we undertake according to our abilities. There are manifold benefits out of this practicing this art. We will not only be able to manage stress, resolve conflicts, better our time management, our conversational abilities, improve our decision-making skills, develop emotional intelligence, develop empathy towards all, and improve our social IQ.

It is time we gear up for success in the personality development front, in comparison with the last years developments. We are getting ready for the new year by revising their past year resolutions, adding some from them to the current list and adding some more. There is no point in creating the same old cliched new year resolution. Let us think up something novel and unique this year.

Let personality development occupy the major share in your resolutions.

To keep up the motivation choose those resolutions which resonate with your ideas and likings. That will help you stick to your resolutions for the entire year.

Personality Development On The Physical Hemisphere

1. yoga and workouts are to be carried out at least 3-5 times a week.

2. Sleep well for 6-8 hours.

3. Take healthy food and drink prescribed quality of water.

4. Learn Pranayama and do it on a daily basis. If you have a particular medical condition then pranayama can help greatly under expert supervision.

5. If you are an expert dancer, or a sportsman, you could pursue them to keep you fit and healthy.

Personality Development On The Emotional Hemisphere

1. Emotional Personal Growth

2. Journal your feeling daily

3. Practice and imbibe attitude of gratitude daily,

4. Don't expect from life. Only accept.

5. Prioritize your peace of mind over anything else in your life.

Personality Development On The Social Hemisphere

1. Hone your language skills by learning a new language.

2. Get trained in public speech by attending a class.

3. Spend more quality time with friends, parents, and your partner.

4. Practice to listen well during a conversation. Train yourself to be a good conversationalist.

5. Learn to play outdoor games, if you are an introvert.

6. Have a disciplined lifestyle which actually helps to streamline your thought processes and upgrade your lifestyle.

Personality Development On The Mental Hemisphere

1. Snatch 20 minutes to half an hour timeslot in your busy routine to read up a self-help book daily.

2. Listen to audiobooks as you commute to work.

3. Attend an online course or class of your choice for personal development.

4. Read books on different topics and enrich yourself with knowledge.

5. In your leisure time solve brainteasers, and crosswords to keep your mental activities well regulated.

Personality Development On The Spiritual Hemisphere

1. Take more frequent morning walks to introspect and look around for inspiration

2. Do your daily prayers without fail

3. Meditation is a must at least for 20 Mn to half an hour a day.

4. Read and ingest scriptures and books of great seers.

5. Have a question-and-answer session about your religion with elders of your family or other knowledgeable people who will enlighten you about the precepts to be followed.

6. Imbibe value system and virtues and adapt it to your lifestyle. Values and virtues make life meaningful. Keep applying them to any situation that you get into.

Miscellaneous Interesting Ideas

1. Follow a to do list

2. Go on tour with your partner or solo, whichever way you wish.

3. Cut your social media and TV time.

4. Just focus on that activity which actually you find difficult to do.

5. Learn a new hobby which you love to train yourself up in.

6. Be an early riser on a regular basis.

7. Take time out to reflect honestly on yourself.

