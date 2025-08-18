Kathua Cloudburst Tragedy Claims 7 Lives: What You Need To Know About Cloudbursts And Safety

Mumbai Heavy Rain Red Alert: What Travelers Need To Know Before Boarding Flights Insync oi-Riny John

Mumbai is under a red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as of August 18, 2025, signaling the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall in the city and neighbouring districts. This alert has led to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, delays in train services, and the closure of schools and colleges.

With the red alert in effect, air travel in and out of Mumbai has become unpredictable. Here's what travelers need to know:

Check Airline Advisories And Stay Updated

Airlines including IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, and Air India have issued travel advisories via their official social media channels, warning passengers about disruptions due to waterlogged access routes to the airport. So, travelers should:

Follow official airline accounts for real-time updates on flight schedules.

Enable notifications from airline apps to receive instant alerts on delays or cancellations.

Verify connecting flights if the journey involves multiple segments.

Operational Challenges At Airports

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport are affected by the heavy rainfall:

Multiple go-arounds and diversions have been reported for incoming flights.

Road access to the airport is compromised due to severe waterlogging and heavy traffic, delaying outbound passengers.

Plan for Possible Delays

Travelers should anticipate:

Extended check-in times because of crowding and weather-related safety checks.

Delays in baggage handling.

Extra time for airport transfers to avoid last-minute rushes.

Consider Alternative Transportation

During heavy rains, getting around the city can be challenging:

Short trips by road: Avoid areas prone to waterlogging; expect slow traffic and possible detours.

Longer trips by public transport: Local trains and metro services may be delayed or canceled-check schedules in advance.

Ride-sharing and taxis: Expect longer waiting times and plan extra travel time.

Stay Safe at the Airport And On the Road

Avoid venturing into flooded areas and follow airport guidance for safe entry and exit.

Keep emergency contacts handy, including airline helplines and local authorities.

Carry essential items such as water, medication, chargers, and protective rain gear.

Consider Rescheduling if Possible

If your travel plans are flexible, consider rescheduling flights until weather conditions improve. Airlines may offer flexibility for changes during extreme weather alerts.

Stay Informed Through Reliable Sources

Regularly monitor airline apps and social media for real-time updates.

Stay aware of IMD weather alerts and official transport advisories to ensure a safe journey.

The ongoing red alert in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall has created widespread disruptions in both air and local travel. By staying informed through official airline updates and IMD alerts, planning extra time for commutes, and exercising caution on the roads and at the airport, travelers can minimize inconvenience and stay safe. Flexibility in travel plans, such as rescheduling flights if possible, can also help navigate the monsoon challenges more smoothly. Staying prepared and vigilant is key during this severe weather event.

Disclaimer: The travel tips provided in this article are intended for general guidance only. Weather conditions, flight schedules, and local transportation can change rapidly. Travelers should follow official airline and local advisories and exercise personal judgment to stay safe.