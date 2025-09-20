Flashback Friday: The ‘Khallas Girl’ Isha Koppikar Turns 49, What Is She Doing Now?

Mahesh Bhatt Turns 77: How He Once Resisted Soni Razdan That Turned Into The Iconic Dialogue In ‘Raaz’ Insync oi-Riny John

Mahesh Bhatt was born on 20 September 1948 in Bombay, and today he celebrates his 77th birthday. Over the decades, he's become known as one of Bollywood's most fearless storytellers, the man who gave us films like 'Arth' and 'Saaransh', where emotions were raw and characters felt real.

His career has seen him balance art-house cinema with commercial success, and his production house Vishesh Films gave birth to many big hits. But beyond the world of films, Mahesh Bhatt's life has also been defined by a love story that continues to hold strong after nearly four decades.

When Mahesh Met Soni Razdan

The story began in the mid-1980s, when Mahesh was already making a name for himself as a director. Soni Razdan, a young actor at the time, crossed paths with him during the making of 'Saaransh'.

Not love at first sight, but there was a spark, the one that lingers slowly before turning into something deeper. They got talking, grew closer, and slowly realised there was something special between them.

When Love Faced Resistance

This is where their love story becomes cinematic in itself. Mahesh has admitted he was hesitant, even fearful, of letting love in again. He once told Soni:

"Don't come close to me, I will destroy you."

To which she replied with words that was later immortalised in the film Raaz:

"Main barbaad hona chahti hoon."

This exchange of words, lifted straight out of their life and placed onto the silver screen years later showed both the intensity of their bond and the way Mahesh often blurred the lines between his cinema and his reality.

There were smaller, softer moments too. Mahesh once confessed he wore shoes instead of his usual sandals when meeting Soni, simply because he wanted to impress her. "I felt unworthy of her," he admitted, reflecting on how deeply he cared even then.

Marriage, Family And Stardom Together

In 1986, Mahesh and Soni married, choosing to walk the long road together. They went on to have two daughters, Shaheen and Alia.

Alia has, of course, become one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, while Shaheen has found her voice as a writer. The family may be constantly in the public eye, but their foundation comes from the choices Mahesh and Soni made decades ago.

A Love That Stood The Test Of Time

What makes their story so compelling is its honesty. Their love story wasn't a glossy fairytale. It was messy, intense, and filled with contradictions. Mahesh has always spoken openly about his flaws, and Soni chose to love him anyway.

For Mahesh, Soni was his calm after a storm. For Soni, Mahesh was both a risk and a reward. Together, they created a home where love, family, and art could all coexist.

On His Special Day, A Reflection Of What's Been Gained

As Mahesh Bhatt celebrates turning 77, it's not only his films that stand out, but also the personal journey he's shared with Soni Razdan. Their love story has weathered decades, grown through challenges, and continues to evolve with time.

On his birthday, it's easy to see that Mahesh's biggest legacy isn't just on-screen. It's also in the love and family he's nurtured off it which proves that the most powerful stories aren't always the ones we watch, but the ones we live.