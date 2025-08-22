English Edition
Madras Day 2025: A Culinary Journey Through Chennai’s Unmissable Street Eats And Café Specials

Madras Day, observed every year on 22 August, marks the founding of Madras (now Chennai) in 1639 by the British East India Company. Since 2004, this day has been celebrated with heritage walks, talks, exhibitions, and cultural events across the city, thanks to the efforts of historian S. Muthiah and fellow enthusiasts.

For many Chennaiites, food is the most memorable way to celebrate the city's identity. They are traditions, emotions, and memories. And today, modern cafés are finding creative ways to reinterpret them. Let's take a look at these local favourites.

Madras Day 2025 Chennai s Flavours

Sundal: From Temple Offering To Beach Snack

Sundal is a wholesome dish made with boiled legumes such as chickpeas, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, grated coconut, and spices. Traditionally prepared as prasadam in temples and during the Navratri Golu festival, sundal later became a part of everyday snacks.

Madras Day 2025 Chennai s Flavours

On Marina Beach, vendors selling paper-wrapped cones of sundal have become an inseparable part of Chennai's cultural fabric. It's simple, nourishing, and deeply nostalgic for generations of residents.

Jigarthanda: Madurai's Special, Chennai's Favourite

Although originally from Madurai, jigarthanda has become a much-loved refreshment in Chennai too, especially at places like Murugan Idli Shop. The drink is made with milk, condensed milk, badam pisin (almond gum), nannari syrup, and topped with a scoop of ice cream.

Madras Day 2025 Chennai s Flavours

The name literally means "cooling the heart," and it does just that, offering sweet relief from Chennai's humid summers while adding a layer of indulgence to everyday dining.

Murukku: The Crunch of Tradition

Murukku, whose name means "twist" in Tamil, is a deep-fried snack made with rice flour and urad dal flour. Its distinctive spiral or coil shape makes it instantly recognisable. Traditionally prepared during festivals, it has become a beloved tea-time bite.

Madras Day 2025 Chennai s Flavours

One of the most famous varieties is Manapparai Murukku, from a town near Tiruchirappalli. It has earned such fame that it is recognised as a culinary heritage of Tamil Nadu.

Idli: The Comforting Classic

The idli is perhaps Chennai's most iconic food. Steamed and soft, paired with chutney and sambar, it represents comfort and balance. Street-side tiffin centres, traditional messes, and high-end restaurants all treat the idli with respect.

Madras Day 2025 Chennai s Flavours

Today, creative chefs in Chennai are reimagining it-mini idli skewers, idli burgers, even fusion idli platters. Yet at heart, it remains the same: a symbol of simplicity and warmth.

Modern Cafés Reinterpreting Chennai Classics

Chennai's new café culture is breathing fresh life into these traditional flavours.

  • Murukku Sandwiches are now popular in areas like Sowcarpet, where crunchy murukkus replace bread in sandwiches stuffed with chutney, cucumber, onions, and sev.
  • Sundal Bowls are appearing on healthy menus, with legumes mixed with quinoa, nuts, and gourmet dressings.
  • Jigarthanda Variations can be found in dessert cafés, with artisanal ice creams and premium syrups.
  • Idli Experiments include podi-tossed idlis served tapas-style in bistros.

These reinventions prove how Chennai honours its food heritage while embracing modern dining trends.

Madras Day is not just about looking back at history, it is about experiencing how the city lives today. The flavours of Madras, from sundal and murukku to jigarthanda and idli, show us how tradition continues to thrive even as new generations reinterpret it.

This year, as Chennai celebrates Madras Day 2025, every bite-whether from a beachside stall or a chic café-reminds us of the city's enduring spirit: rooted in history, yet always ready to evolve.

