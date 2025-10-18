🔴Live Dhanteras 2025 Gold Rate Updates, October 18: Today's Prices, Buying Muhurat And Tips

English Edition
Dhanteras 2025 Gold Rate Updates, October 18: Today's Prices, Buying Muhurat And Tips

Dhanteras, also called Dhantrayodashi, falls this Saturday, October 18, 2025, marking the first day of the five-day Diwali festival. The word "Dhan" signifies wealth, while "Teras" refers to the 13th day of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Kartik. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanvantari, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera, seeking blessings for health, wealth, and prosperity.

Dhanteras 2025 Live Gold Rates

The Significance Of Buying Gold And Silver

Purchasing gold, silver, or new utensils on Dhanteras is considered highly auspicious. According to tradition, these purchases invite Goddess Lakshmi's blessings into the home, symbolizing financial growth, stability, and good fortune for the coming year.

Muhurat For Buying Gold: Best Time For Prosperity

The most favorable period for buying precious metals in 2025 is during the Trayodashi Tithi:

  • October 18: 12:18 PM - 06:24 AM (October 19)
  • October 19: 06:24 AM - 01:51 PM

Making purchases within this window is believed to attract wealth, stability, and long-term prosperity.

  • Oct 18, 2025 8:44 AM
    Today’s Gold Rates: Check Prices In Your City Now!

    Stay updated with city-wise gold rates this Dhanteras 2025 and buy at the most favorable muhurat for prosperity

    Today’s Gold Rates: Check Prices In Your City Now!

