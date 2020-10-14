Just In
World Students’ Day 2020: History And Significance Of This Day
Every year 15 October is observed as World Students' Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. He was the former President of India, a political figure and great scientist, also known as 'Missile Man Of India. The reason why this day is observed as Students' Day is that Dr. Kalam dedicated his entire life to students.
He always identified himself as a teacher before anything else. According to him, being a teacher gave him immense happiness. To help you celebrate this day in a better way, we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read more.
History
It was in the year 2010, when the United Nations declared 10 October to be celebrated as the World Students' Day. The reason behind doing so was to honour the hard work and efforts of Dr. Kalam, in the field of education, science and technology. It is needless to say, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam worked tirelessly to improve the education system across the world. Since then every year 15 October is celebrated as the World Students' Day.
Significance
- APJ Abdul Kalam was born on 15 October 1931 in Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu. During his childhood days, he used to sell newspapers to support his family while his father ran a ferry in the same town.
- He pursued engineering and played a vital role in the Pokhran-II nuclear test. This earned him the title of 'Missile Man of India'.
- Later he served as the 11th President of India.
- The day is more about multiculturalism, diversity and cooperation across the world.
- On this day, meritorious students who lack financial facilities to pursue their education are provided financial aid and are encouraged to work hard.
- Students are awarded for their exceptional performances in their respective schools, college etc