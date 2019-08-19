Just In
World Photography Day 2019: Best Travel Photographers on Instagram To Follow
Photography is a silent demonstration of things. A photo can speak louder than the words. It is so powerful to trigger our memories by capturing the beautiful moments. For all the beginners, experienced and versatile photographers out there, today is your day!
Every year, August 19 is celebrated as World Photography Day to inspire all photographers worldwide to share their world with us by sharing a single photo defining a single purpose. We thank these creative heads for bringing the world to us and showing us how beautiful the nature can look through lens.
Let's dig more on the significance of this day and the extraordinary photographers on Instagram from whom you can take a cue if you are a budding photographer-
Why World Photography Day Is Celebrated
The history of World Photography Day started with the invention of the Daguerreotype photographic process (1839-1860), which was an unique image created on a highly polished copper/silver plate. This process of image capturing was developed by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicephore Niepce in the year 1839. Later, its patent was purchased in the same year on 9th January, by the French Academy of Sciences who announced it as a gift 'free to the world' on this day.
In the year 2010 on the same day, the official World Photography Day was marked as on this day, the first global online gallery was hosted in which around 270 photographers posted their best pictures with around 100 countries visiting the website.
Best Travel Photographers On Instagram
- Chris Burkard: This surf, landscape, and lifestyle photographer are on the top of the list with 3.4 million followers.
View this post on Instagram
Our mission to sail the entire chain of the Lofoten islands last October, also known as the Lofoten Wall, was met with many challenges.. specifically poor weather during our multiple crossings that were anything but smooth. You might even call them Vomit inducing 🤮. Either way we finished our objective and like all good expeditions we suffered in the process of achieving our goal. This night in Trollfjord was the calmest of the trip. There was boundless gratitude this windless for safe harbors amongst storms. Something you really learn to appreciate whilst living on a boat.
A post shared by ChrisBurkard (@chrisburkard) on
- Alex Strohl: This Madrid (Spain) born photographer is best known for capturing the travel moments sensually and intimately. He visits many remote corners of the world to unfold those moments. He has 2 million followers on Instagram.
- Quin: This man's adventure pictures comes with a subject which is truly appreciating. His pictures will surely stir your memories and make you feel right there in the image. He has 1 million followers on his list.
View this post on Instagram
My vision as a photographer has narrowed. It’s easy to walk up to a spot and instantly know where and how I want to shoot it. This is a good and a bad thing... because the images have increasingly got more staged, to please my ultra particular eye. Rarely am I satisfied with just capturing the moment as it happens. What I like about cliff jumping is that even tho it’s a planned shot, there’s still no faking that jump. I had to get a running start on this one to clear trees and rocks on the way down. I was nervous... can you feel it?
A post shared by Quin (@everchanginghorizon) on
- Brooke Saward: A 24-year-old photographer and an author of two books, this girl have really some of the best travel and lifestyle tips on Instagram. She has 598k followers worldwide.
View this post on Instagram
Spent the last few nights curled up by the window to make the most of this 🤯 view 🤯 you can rent this very apartment with @parisperfectrentals as well as a bunch more perfect apartments with views of the Eiffel. 🇫🇷🥐🥖 #paris #worldofwanderlust PS I tagged some of my favourite Paris accounts you should check out!
A post shared by Brooke Saward (@worldwanderlust) on
- Johan Lolos: The expertise of outdoor photography, Johan Lolos landscape shots are amazing and breathtaking. He is a man of adventure and exploration who is never scared of getting dirty for a perfect shot. He has 451k followers on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
After last year's flight above Sossusvlei dunes at sunset, I couldn't help myself but fly this time at sunrise. This group of dunes is called Devil's Grip by the local heli pilots. Not hard to know why. I have so many photos to share with you from that flight that I think I could start a new account exclusively dedicated to that place, a favorite of mine! #TheRatelAfricaTour
A post shared by Johan Lolos (@lebackpacker) on
- Eric Rubens: This photographer is best known for pictures of beaches, cityscapes, streets who makes his every photo feels golden. He has 418k followers on his Instagram followers list.
View this post on Instagram
Why is a day at the beach so synonymous with relaxation? The visual ebb and flow of the waves, the smell of ocean air, the feeling of sand between the toes...there’s gotta be a science behind the calming effects the ocean has on us. Our brains seem like they’re wired to react positively to water. A day at the beach, out on the lake, or on the river always seems to generate positivity. Maybe it’s as simple as being outside and with friends. Something that slows life down and makes us appreciate being alive. We all have distractions, frustrations, and stress pulling at us in life. Whether it’s work, relationships, family, or money, there’s too many factors that can drain us from the most important value in life: happiness. That’s all that matters at the end of the day, and really the only feeling I hope to pass along when I post a photo.
A post shared by Eric Rubens (@erubes1) on
- Sean Ench: A photographer of rock, wind, sea, sky or say, a person for a taste of powerful forces which is as strong and commanding. This man has 127k followers on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Above Romsdalen with the Rauma river snaking it’s way through the valley. 🏔 #norway
A post shared by Sean Ensch (@sean_ensch_images) on
Tips For Smartphone Photography
Sometimes, the best photos are clicked randomly. We know, carrying a DSLR with huge lenses every time is not possible for budding photographers. So, we have bought you some amazing smartphone photography tips to give wings to your passion.
Check out the tips if you are a budding photographer-
- Start with the basics and wipe the lenses first before clicking
- Understand the functions of your phone's camera and know its limits
- Learn about the low-light conditions in your photo to capture photos at any time of the day
- Opt for third-party camera apps when needed
- Understand the 'focus' option on your phone
- Understand which angle will suit best for the pictures
- Learn exposure control to understand how much light or dark you need for your image.
Today, people are more concerned about the technical difficulties or the clarity of a photograph, but clicking pictures is all about how you contemplate your ideas through the lens. The approach to photography has also been changed over the years as many people now are ready to embrace it as their full-fledged career.
So, the time is now! If you think you have that photography bug in you, just step out, explore the world and capture a moment which will be relived by others in the years to come.