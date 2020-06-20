World Music Day 2020: Here’s What You Need To Know About This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

World Music Day is celebrated every year on 21 June 2020. It is also known as Fete de la Musique and is observed to honour the professional and amateur musicians across the world. More than 120 countries celebrate World Music Day by organising various concerts in the streets, museums, parks, stations and other public places. It is also observed to encourage the musicians to display their talents in the open. Today we are here to tell you more about this day. Scroll down the article to read.

History Of World Music Day

France's Minister of Culture, Jack Lang along with Maurice Fleuret, a French composer, radio producer, music journalist, festival organiser and arts administrator. The day was first organised in Paris on the summer solstice day in 1982. Since then, this day is celebrated every year on the summer solstice day.

Significance Of World Music Day

The main intention behind observing this day is to encourage musicians across the world to display their talent.

It is also observed to provide free music to people who love listening to it.

Therefore, amateur musicians are motivated to perform in their neighbourhood and public places around them.

Young talents are also allowed to showcase their talents.

People also acknowledge some legendary musicians and their contribution to the music industry.

On this day, those who are undergoing severe mental health issues are also given free music therapy.

However, this year the celebration will be a bit different due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Virtual concerts and programmes will be organised.

Some companies are also planning to organise virtual music competitions to make the day more enjoyable and memorable.

We hope that you will also enjoy this day with full enthusiasm.