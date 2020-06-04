World Environment Day 2020: Know About The History, Theme And Significance Of This Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Every year 5 June is observed as World Environment Day to encourage people to protect the environment. In the present situation, where the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, it becomes essential for us to understand the ways in which we can save our environment from exploitation.

Instead of taking our environment for granted, it is important for us to value and respect what nature has given us. On this World Environment Day, we are here with the history, theme and significance of this day.

History Of World Environment Day

It was in the year 1972 when World Environment Day was declared by the UN General Assembly. That was the first day of the Stockholm Conference which was focused on the Human Environment. The conference was intended for discussing human interaction with the environment.

But it was in the year 1974 when World Environment Day was held for the first time. The theme was 'Only One Earth'. Since then the day is observed annually across the globe. In 1987, it was decided to observe the day on a rotation basis. For this, every year a different host country is chosen to observe this day.

Theme For World Environment Day 2020

The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'Biodiversity'. It would be no wrong to say that protecting our biodiversity is quite essential for us. The recent incidents such as bushfires in Australia, Brazil, cyclones, locust infestations and a pandemic are enough to tell us why we need to save our biodiversity. These incidents also tell us how humans are dependent on nature and what as humans we need to do.

The host for this year is Columbia in a partnership with Germany. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, people will be celebrating the day with the help of digital platforms.

Significance

On this day, various campaigns are carried out to spread awareness about the environment.

People are motivated to avoid the exploitation of the environment and to take necessary steps for preserving nature.

The day is celebrated in schools and other educational institutes where students are taught about the importance of the environment.

People plant trees and take part in other activities which are observed on this day