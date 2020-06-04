ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    World Environment Day 2020: Know About The History, Theme And Significance Of This Day

    By

    Every year 5 June is observed as World Environment Day to encourage people to protect the environment. In the present situation, where the entire world is fighting against the coronavirus pandemic, it becomes essential for us to understand the ways in which we can save our environment from exploitation.

    Instead of taking our environment for granted, it is important for us to value and respect what nature has given us. On this World Environment Day, we are here with the history, theme and significance of this day.

    World Bicycle Day 2020: Some Interesting Facts Related To Bicycles

    History Of World Environment Day

    It was in the year 1972 when World Environment Day was declared by the UN General Assembly. That was the first day of the Stockholm Conference which was focused on the Human Environment. The conference was intended for discussing human interaction with the environment.

    But it was in the year 1974 when World Environment Day was held for the first time. The theme was 'Only One Earth'. Since then the day is observed annually across the globe. In 1987, it was decided to observe the day on a rotation basis. For this, every year a different host country is chosen to observe this day.

    Theme For World Environment Day 2020

    The theme for World Environment Day 2020 is 'Biodiversity'. It would be no wrong to say that protecting our biodiversity is quite essential for us. The recent incidents such as bushfires in Australia, Brazil, cyclones, locust infestations and a pandemic are enough to tell us why we need to save our biodiversity. These incidents also tell us how humans are dependent on nature and what as humans we need to do.

    The host for this year is Columbia in a partnership with Germany. Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, people will be celebrating the day with the help of digital platforms.

    Significance

    • On this day, various campaigns are carried out to spread awareness about the environment.
    • People are motivated to avoid the exploitation of the environment and to take necessary steps for preserving nature.
    • The day is celebrated in schools and other educational institutes where students are taught about the importance of the environment.
    • People plant trees and take part in other activities which are observed on this day

    More WORLD ENVIRONMENT DAY News

    Story first published: Thursday, June 4, 2020, 17:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 4, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue