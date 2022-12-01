Why Being Kind Is Good For You, Others And The World Life oi-Pundreeka Valli

It is true that 'The most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or touched, they are felt with the heart." And certainly, we all agree that kindness is one of them. No matter what, we never forget how a person makes us feel. Numerous reports suggest that being kind has psychological benefits as well. It improves your mood and induces positive emotions. Read on to know more.

What Is Kindness?

The dictionary defines kindness as the quality of being friendly, generous, and considerate. But, it is more than that. It is also a voluntary and sincere use of a person's time, talent and resources to better one's own life, the lives of others and the world through acts of generosity.

Being kind needs no effort and it is priceless. All you need is a big heart that is ready and willing to understand others. A genuine thank you note or a grateful expression will always bring a feeling that is beyond description. It improves the quality of your relationship whether social or familial. Kind people have a greater number of genuine friends and feel satisfied and content in their relationships.

Scientific reports suggest that it induces oxytocin, the love hormone that induces a sense of self-esteem and enhances your joy as well as your heart health. It brings down depressing thoughts. Kindness enhances your levels of confidence and elevates your mood, which in turn brings down depression. When we extend help, it fires our pleasure and reward centres in the brain. This is as per a research study. It can create an aura of positive energy around you and fulfil you as a human being.

Being Kind To Yourself

Be kind to yourself by not being overly critical of yourself at every instance. We all make mistakes learn and unlearn from our experiences/ to err is human and to forgive is divine. So let us learn to forgive ourselves. Learn from our past mistakes and evolve into kinder human beings.



Being Kind To Your Loved Ones

Even a small act of kindness can ignite a spark of gratitude and goodwill in others. The happiness you get out of caring and giving is something that can not be purchased with money.

Our family and loved ones are by birth meant to be close to us and hence bonded by birth. We usually take them for granted and go after fleeting friendships. We expect as if it were a right to demand help from our folks but forget that they deserve it and expect the same from us too. Your ageing parents, your hardworking husband or wife, and your child deserves your attention. Strengthen your bond with them, by giving them what they need in the nick of time, and being a little more helpful and thoughtful than usual.



Being Kind To The World

Always one has to remember that a small act of kindness goes a long way and it creates a ripple effect that benefits us in the end. Kindness does not require you to be dramatic in your actions but it requires you to feel humane from deep within. If you have opinions about how to change the world, then start by practising kindness in your home. One needs to raise their consciousness and remove the shroud of fear, hatred and violence to help humanity with compassion and gratitude.

Story first published: Thursday, December 1, 2022, 20:03 [IST]