ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Coronavirus Outbreak: 10 Effective Ways To Work From Home During This Global Pandemic

    By

    The outbreak of novel coronavirus COVID-19 has affected many people across the world. The graph of the disease is growing rapidly and therefore, it has been termed as Global Pandemic by World Health Organisation (WHO). If you are unaware of the severity, various educational institutes, public places, etc. have been shut down for a few days. In fact, a few events have been cancelled to control the widespread of the coronavirus. In fact, various big-small companies have brought the work-from-home policy to ensure their employees are safe from coronavirus.

    Also read: 10 Tips That Will Make Conversations With Strangers Comfortable

    After all, nobody would find it motivating and comfortable to step out of their houses while there's an outbreak of a pandemic. In such a situation, work from home can be a feasible and safe option for working professionals. But if you are wondering how you will be work efficiently while being at your place, then scroll down the article to find some helpful tips.

    Array

    1. Keep Your Phone And Laptop Charged

    First things first, you need to ensure that your phone and laptop are charged so that your work doesn't get affected due to power-cuts. You never know when there's a power cut at your place. When you are in your workplace, there is obviously a good back-up system, the same can be at your place too but then it's good to stay prepared.

    Array

    2. Set Up Your Workspace

    Of course, when you have work from home you can still be in your bed and switch on to your laptop to start your work. But how about setting up a workspace for it. By saying this, we don't mean you need to have a separate cabin and a work desk. You can set your workspace in a corner of your living or bedroom too. You can arrange a table and chair where you can sit and work peacefully. The intention behind setting up a workspace you to prepare yourself mentally to work effectively.

    Array

    3. Make Up Your Mind To Work As If You Are In Office

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    4. Have An Effective Routine That You Can Follow

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    5. Inform Your Family Members/ Roommates/ Flatmates

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    6. Stay Connected To Your Team

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    7. Organise Online Meetings When Needed

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    8. Share Your Goals And Work Reports I

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    9. Follow Work Ethics And Etiquettes

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    Array

    10. Motivate Your Team Members

    So another step that you need to take is to make up your mind. If you think you can work well while you are yawning and are still in your nightwear, then you may be wrong. You may not be able to focus on your work and would easily get bored. Take a bath, wear clean clothes and have your breakfast in the same way as you do before leaving for your office. Sit at your workspace and start working as you would do at your workplace on normal days.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 19:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue