10 Tips That Will Make Conversations With Strangers Comfortable

2. If Possible, Compliment Them If you find something fascinating in them, then you can pass a nice compliment. Such as you can compliment them for their hair, clothes, footwear, watch or even a tattoo. But make sure the compliment is genuine and pleasant, else the person may get offended. Such as you can try saying, "I like your shoes, they complement your dress" or "I love your hairstyle, it makes you look beautiful."

3. Initiate Small-Talks n order to save yourself from the awkward feeling of introducing yourself in the first place or complimenting them, you can think of initiating small-talks. Such as you can talk about the place, party or the event you are taking part in

4. Introduce Yourself In order to initiate the conversation with strangers, you can first introduce yourself. Introducing yourself will help you in breaking the ice and being comfortable. Once you have introduced yourself, you can ask the other person to do the same. Also, if you know someone at the party or a social gathering can be more helpful as you can ask the mutual friend to introduce you to the other people.

5. Smile And Be Genuinely Curious Introducing yourself and initiating a small talk is not enough while you are trying to have a conversation with strangers. You also need to examine the body language of the person you are trying to have a conversation with. If they seem to be distracted, have crossed their arms/legs or are trying to move away then it is a sign they aren't interested in talking. In that case, it is better to give them space.

6. Don't Ask Generic Questions Asking generic questions can be really boring. If you are honestly curious about knowing that person, ask proper questions. Also, it is advisable that you don't talk about the weather! In case you feel awkward, find your friend to accompany you when you meet new people. This way you will be able to break the ice and initiate an easy conversation. You can also ask where they are from or what they do in their spare time.

7. Offer A Helping Hand If They Need Be genuinely kind. If you try to fake it, then the person will develop trust issues. If you find someone who has lost their way, then try to help them, if they reject your help, step back and respect their choices.

8. Find Something You Both Have In Common Having something in common can be one of the best ways to build a connection with strangers. You can mention the things you find common between you and them. If the person has similar likes and dislikes, it is easy to connect with them. Or if both of you belong to a common city or locality, you can have a nostalgic conversation.

9. Be A Good Listener It is not very nice if you keep jabbering about your life, try to be a good listener, it will help you to connect with a stranger. When you value their ideas and perspectives, it will become easy for them to share anything with you. Being feeble and dull while you are interacting with someone can be a huge turnoff.