16 Golden Rules To Make Your Life Happier, Peaceful And Meaningful

1. Know What Makes You Happy The first and foremost thing to live a meaningful and happier life is by knowing and doing what makes you happy. This is because when you do what makes you feel elated, you do it with all your heart. You put your best effort and as a result, it turns out to be a success. Wasting your precious years in doing something that you do not love is not a wise decision. Find what makes you happy and try making it your profession.

2. Smile And Laugh More Often It is impossible to stay happy if you don't try to smile. You don't have to look for something too humorous to laugh. In fact, smile and laugh because life gives you another day and a chance to make your life worthy. Also, smile at the children on the streets and when a waiter gives you service in a restaurant. Once you start smiling and laughing, you will find yourself staying away from negativity.

3. Be Empathetic Empathy is something that we humans must cultivate in ourselves. When you are empathic towards others, you are able to understand their sufferings and make their lives better. Also, having compassion for other living beings will make you live a peaceful and meaningful life. You will be happy after helping others.

4. Leave Behind The Fear Of Being Judged As long as you are doing something that seems right to you and isn't hurting anyone, you don't have to worry about what people think about you. You don't have to please everyone. Instead, you need to be persistent in whatever you do rather than having the fear of being judged.

5. Invest Your Time And Emotions In Meaningful Relationships There is nothing wrong with interacting with others and developing a bond with them. But then you must understand that happiness and friendship should go hand in hand. If someone doesn't motivate you to achieve your goals and bring positive changes, then there is no point in investing your time and emotions in that person. In such a case, you may feel lonely even if you are surrounded by many people.

6. Be Yourself Trying to be someone else just for the sake of making everyone happy around you, is no less than torturing yourself. Rather than copying others, bring out your originality and be who you are. You have one life and therefore, do not make your life low-spirited to live by trying to please everyone. Instead, accept your flaws and improve yourself every day.

7. Maintain A Healthy Work-Life Balance There's a famous saying, "All work and no play, makes Jack a dull boy." This is indeed true as one must work to live but never live to work. Work undoubtedly consumes most of our time but that doesn't mean you are supposed to do the same work for the entire day. You need to spare some time for your hobbies, interests and loved ones as well. Self-love is never a bad thing and therefore, you need to ask yourself if you are giving enough time to your hobbies, are you trying to keep yourself fit and if you're spending time with your family and friends?

8. Reward Yourself On Small Victories Even if your life is full of ups and downs, there can be some small achievements in between those tough times. As a human, you must not let them go unnoticed. You need to celebrate those small victories. Such as you can praise yourself for waking up early in the morning or for heading to the gym or for solving the maths exercise you have been procrastinating on for a long time. Simple Acts Of Kindness That Can Have A Big Impact In Your Life

9. Avoid Playing The Blame Game Blaming others and finding faults in them is probably the easiest thing that a human can do. But it is hard to find your mistakes or take ownership of what you do. If you think someone else is responsible for the miseries you are facing today, then you need to understand it could be because of your choices too. For example, you are being treated badly as you chose to accept the bad behaviour of others. Before you blame others, take a moment to analyse, did you take a stand for yourself when things went wrong in the first place? Also, take responsibility for whatever you do. Blaming others just because things didn't go as you expected, is never a wise thing.

10. Learn From Your Mistakes There's another saying, "To err is human" as perfect humans never exists. All of us have some imperfections in us and therefore, we commit mistakes. But what's unacceptable is not learning from our mistakes. You don't have to try to be a perfect person or regret for what you did. Instead, you can learn from those mistakes and make the best out of your life.

11. Spend Money Wisely It is obvious for us to believe that having more and more money will make our life easier and comfortable. The way you spend your hard-earned money also determines if you will live a happy and peaceful life or not. Spending money on unnecessary things will bring miseries to you. Rather than spending money on materialistic happiness, try to spend your money on exploring the world, in charity work and other noble deeds.

12. Avoid Comparing Yourself To Others No two humans are the same and therefore, comparing yourself to others is irrelevant. In fact, you must not compare your belongings with others. With the increasing popularity of social media, you may feel inferior after seeing other's pictures and whereabouts but then you need to know not everything that you see is truth. Learn to stay happy and satisfied with whatever you have.

13. Set Small Goals For Everyday All of us have different goals to achieve in our respective lives. The best way to achieve that goal is by setting up small goals for every day. For this, you can set at least two-three goals a day and try accomplishing them. Such as you can set goals to wake up early in the morning, drink 8-9 glasses of water a day and control your anger. Once you are able to accomplish these goals on a daily basis, you will be able to aim higher in life.

14. Develop Gratitude Expressing your gratitude for someone is always a great thing. You may not know but being grateful to those who either provide you service or help you can do wonders in your life. Also, it reflects your personality. Even if gratitude is intangible, it can bring a smile to someone's face and will earn you respect.

15. Trust Your Abilities It is highly important for you to trust your abilities. Otherwise, no one else will trust in you. People may think you as an incompetent person. At times it is obvious to feel you won't be able to complete a task just because it seems too tough. But then not trusting your abilities and giving up easily will actually make you incapable of doing things.