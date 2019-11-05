ENGLISH

    Virat Kohli’s 31st Birthday: Wishes Pour In For The King Of The Cricket World

    By

    He is the king of the cricket world and one can either love him, or hate him but surely cannot ignore him. Famous for this sizzling looks and excellent form the 31-year-old is a pleasure to watch. His batting is so refreshing to watch that it can make you fall in love with cricket.

    On the eve of his birthday, Virat Kohli wrote a letter to the 15-year old self and shared it on Twitter.

    Here is what the post read- "My journey and life's lessons explained to a 15-year old me. Well, I tried my best writing this down. Do give it a read. #NoteToSelf"

    Born on 5 November 1988 in Delhi, this man is no less than a legend. It was former Delhi coach Ajit Chaudhary who gave Kohli his nickname 'Cheeku' when he joined Delhi Ranji team.

    In the year 2006, his father passed away, while he was playing a Ranji match against Karnataka. Even going through such emotional turmoil, he kept himself calm and focussed and scored 90 runs.

    In 2008, he was the one to captain India Under-19 team to the U-19 World Cup. That same year, he also made his ODI debut.

    In 2011, he was part of the World Cup winning team. It was India against Bangladesh match where he became the first and only Indian to score a century on World Cup debut.

    In 2013, he became the first Indian to score the fastest century in ODIs against Australia in just 52 balls.

    Taking into account ICC's top ODI batsmen, he has occupied the first position with 895 rating.

    He is probably the only cricketer who has never been auctioned in the history of IPL (Indian Premiere League).

    Slightly digressing fro cricket, if we talk about his favourite food, Kohli loves mutton biriyani and kheer, especially when it is cooked by his mom.

    He is fond of tattoos, has till now has 4 of them on his hand and he believes those bring him good luck. He is married to actress Anushka Sharma.

    Wishes pouring in from Kohli's fans that are enough to understand why he is known as the king of the cricket world-

    Kohli replied with a humble tweet that said, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart."

