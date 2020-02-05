20 Quotes, WhatsApp Status And Messages For Valentine's Day Life oi-Prerna Aditi

Though LOVE is a four-letter word that means 'an intense feeling of deep affection' but it spells so much more. It comes in all forms and it is necessary to value someone's true feelings for you. Every year, couples and people who believe in the idea of love look forward to 14 February which marks Valentine's Day. Won't it be nice if you send some lovely, heartwarming messages to your loved ones on this day?

These messages will surely help you to write the perfect Valentine's day card or you can even share them as your Facebook status, in your WhatsApp messages and so much more.

Scroll down to read them:

Also read: Valentine's Week 2020: Let Your Love Blossom With These Romantic Ideas

1. "There's only one divine happiness in life; to love and to be loved by someone. Happy Valentine's Day."

2. "Between us is one thread; it tied our hearts so we walk close to each other. Wish you a Happy Valentine's Day."

3. "This Valentine's Day, I want to tell you that love is more than longing gazes, dancing in the rain and candlelight dinners, but I am so glad we experience all of that and more."

4. "Life is full of lots of things that make it all worthwhile, but none is better than your adorable and sweet smile. Happy Valentine's Day my love."

5. "Love is our true destiny. We do not find the meaning of life by ourselves- alone we find it with another."- Thomas Merton.

6. "For those who say Valentine's Day is only for couples, I disagree. You are more than a lover as you are my best friend who stood by me in all ups and downs. I wish you a Happy Valentine's Day dear bestie!"

7. "Romance is thinking about your significant other when you are supposed to be thinking about something else." - Nicholas Sparks.

8. "Love, like a river, will cut a new path whenever it meets an obstacle." - Crystal Middlemas

9. "Love is just a word until someone comes along and gives it a meaning. This Valentine's Day makes that person feel special and loved."

10. "This Valentine's Day, I want you to know that you are my Sun, my Moon and all my Stars. I am so blessed to have you in my life."

11. "Dear, I want to tell you how special you are to me, today and every day of the year. I love you more than I can express. Happy Valentine's Day."

12. "Being deeply loved by someone give you strength, while loving someone deeply gives you courage."

13. "Even the most loving and caring partner cannot take the place of a true friend. This Valentine's Day, I want you to thank you my best friend for making my life wonderful and happening. Happy Valentine's Day."

14. "What I need to live has been given to me by the earth and why I need to live has been given to me by you. And therefore, I am wishing you a Happy Valentine's Day."

15. "Your smile is all I want to treasure and your love is all that I need to be alive. Wish you a Happy Valentine's Day my love!"

16. "You are my Valentine, the only love of my life. The only one who makes me smile with just one look in the eye. Happy Valentine's Day to you."

17. "Let me make this day a special and romantic one for you by wishing you a Happy Valentine's Day. I love You!"

18. "Do you know what is love? Well, it is a condition wherein you value the happiness of another person more than yours. This Valentine's Day make shower your love on that other person in your life."

19. "My love for you is like the Universe; constantly expanding and never-ending. This Valentine's Day, let me express my love for you, I love you."

20. "Love is like playing the piano. First, you must learn how to play by the rules and then you must forget the rules and play from the bottom of your heart. Wish you a very Happy Valentine's Day."

Spread Love as much as you can. Happy Valentine's Day to everyone!