ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Venomous Two-headed Copperhead Snake Found In Virginia, Pictures Go Viral!

    By

    It is not unusual to find animals around the globe that display truly remarkable features and behaviours. We have also come across many viral videos of two-headed animals.

    Well, one such video is of a two-headed copperhead snake that was found in Northern Virginia. The venomous snake was found in a flower bed and it had its spine fused. The snake had to put a lot of stress on the spine when the heads want to move in different directions, said J.D. Kleopfer, a reptiles and amphibians specialist for the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.

    In a Facebook post, he wrote that the two-headed snake has two tracheae (the left one is more developed), two oesophagi (the right one is more developed) and it shares one set of lungs and heart.

    International Human Rights Day 2019: Theme 'Stand Up With The Youth' For Positive Change In Society

    He further added that these wild bicephalic snakes are very rare, because their life span is short and there are too many challenges they undergo daily.

    The snake was about two weeks old and six inches long. It was under the care of a private, experienced snake keeper before it died.

    As the snake video went viral, Twitterati started commenting.

    More VIRAL News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue